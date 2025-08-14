Home / Sports

Jadon Sancho could leave Manchester United as Roma make transfer bid

Roma are reportedly preparing a major transfer bid for a high-profile Manchester United player.

As per BBC Sports, Roma have offered £20 million to buy England winger Jadon Sancho from Manchester.

The player, who joined Manchester four years ago has been instructed to secure a new club before the transfer window closed on September 1.

Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrrell Malacia have been training apart from Ruben Amorim's main squad since pre season as the club expects them to leave before the transfer window closes.

Juventus are also reported to be interested in Sancho. He returned to Manchester this summer after spending last season on loan at Chelsea, who paid £5 million to cancel their obligation to buy him permanently.

Roma might consider signing Sancho on loan with options to make the deal permanent after the season.

However, this is complicated because his Manchester contract ends next summer and his high salary makes it unclear whether the club will extend his contract.

Manchester United want to sell Sancho but if they don’t secure a transfer by September, they might accept a loan deal to lower their wage expenses.

