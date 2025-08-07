Home / Sports

Benjamin Sesko joins Manchester United in major summer deal

The Manchester United has already bought two forwards, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer

Manchester United have secured major signing by reaching an agreement to buy striker Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Leipzig in a high-value deal.

The deal is worth a total of £73.7 million ($98.9 million) with £66.3 million ($89 million) guaranteed and the remaining amount dependent on performance-related add-ons.

As per multiple reports, Sesko will now go through all the necessary steps to complete the transfer including a medical examination on Friday, August 8.

The United and Newcastle offered similar deals to buy Sesko and RB Leipzig accepted both.

Newcastle's offer included £71.5 million upfront and £2.1 million in bonus payments based on how well the player performs.

However, Sesko chose to join United instead of Newcastle.

The United has already bought two forwards, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer for a total of about £130 million.

Since arriving in Germany, Sesko has scored the most goals than any other player under the age of 23 who play in Europe top five football leagues.

People have compared him to Erling Haaland because of their similar playing style and physical abilities.

In the German Bundesliga, Sesko was one of the fastest forwards, reaching a top speed of 35.7 km/h.

