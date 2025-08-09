Manchester United complete signing of Benjamin Sesko in record transfer deal

Manchester United have completed the signing of striker Benjamin Sesko from Red Bull Leipzig in high-value deal.
The deal is worth a total of £73.7 million ($98.9 million) with £66.3 million ($89 million) guaranteed and the remaining amount dependent on performance-related add-ons.
The United has already bought two forwards, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer for a total of about £130 million.
As per BBC Sports, United and Newcastle offered similar deals to buy Sesko and RB Leipzig accepted both.
Newcastle's offer included £71.5 million upfront and £2.1 million in bonus payments based on how well the player performs.
However Sesko chose to join United instead of Newcastle.
After joining the club on a five-year contract, the player expressed, "The history of Manchester United is obviously very special but what really excites me is the future."
"When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon," he went on to share.
Sesko has played the last tow seasons in Germany for Leipzig after transferring there from their partner club Salzburg in 2023.
While excited for new chapter and the opportunities ahead, Sesko said, "I cannot wait to start learning from Ruben and connecting with my team-mates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together."
Since arriving in Germany, Sesko has scored the most goals than any other player under the age of 23 who play in Europe top five football leagues.
People have compared him to Erling Haaland because of their similar playing style and physical abilities.
In the German Bundesliga, Sesko was one of the fastest forwards, reaching a top speed of 35.7 km/h.