Jacob Bethell set to become England’s youngest male cricket captain

Jacob Bethell is poised to make history as the England's youngest male cricket captain.
The 21-year-old will lead an understrength England T20 side on their upcoming tour of Ireland in September.
This comes as major players including England's white-ball captain Harry Brook and other key players are being rested.
Considering this, all-rounder Jacob has been given the captaincy for the three T20 matches in Dublin.
Before this, the record was held by Monty Bowden, who, at 23 years and 144 days old became the youngest man ever to have captained England in an international match in 1889.
Ahead of the Ireland tour, England will play a full-strength squad in three one-day internationals and three T20s against South Africa.
Beside this, Hampshire bowler Sonny Baker has earned his first call-up to the England Men’s squad after performing well with the England Lions and in domestic tournaments.
It is pertinent to note that Jacob's only previous experience as captain has been with England Under-19s.
One-day international series vs South Africa (September)
First ODI: Tuesday September 2 (1pm) - Headingley
Second ODI: Thursday September 4 (1pm) - Lord's
Third ODI: Sunday September 7 (11am) - Utilita Bowl
T20 international series vs South Africa (September)
First T20: Wednesday September 10 (6.30pm) - Sophia Gardens Cardiff
Second T20: Friday September 12 (6.30pm) - Emirates Old Trafford
Third T20: Sunday September 14 (2.30pm) - Trent Bridge
T20 international series in Ireland (September)
First T20: Wednesday September 17 (1.30pm) - Malahide, Dublin
Second T20: Friday September 19 (1.30pm) - Malahide, Dublin
Third T20: Sunday September 21 (1.30pm) - Malahide, Dublin