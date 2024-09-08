England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket

England’s all-rounder, Moeen Ali announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, September 8.
In an interview with Nasser Hussain for the Daily Mail, Moeen announced his decision, stating, "I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won’t."
The 37-year-old further expressed, "Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough - I still feel I can play. But I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real to myself."
Moeen made his debut with England in 2024 and represented the team in all three formats of the game.
He played a vital role in England’s victories in the 2019 50-over World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Moreover, he initially retired from Test cricket in 2021 but returned for the 2023 Ashes series against Australia, which ended in a draw.
Moeen, an off-spinner, featured in 68 Test matches, 138 one-day internationals, and 92 T20 internationals for England.
As a left-handed batter, Moeen scored five Test centuries and three in ODIs, and he also claimed 204 wickets in Tests, 111 in ODIs, and 51 in T20 internationals.