England’s all-rounder Moeen Ali announces retirement from international cricket

Moeen Ali made his debut with England in 2024 and represented the team in all three formats of the game

  • by Web Desk
  • September 08, 2024
England’s all-rounder, Moeen Ali announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, September 8.

In an interview with Nasser Hussain for the Daily Mail, Moeen announced his decision, stating, "I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won’t."

The 37-year-old further expressed, "Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough - I still feel I can play. But I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real to myself."

Moeen made his debut with England in 2024 and represented the team in all three formats of the game.

He played a vital role in England’s victories in the 2019 50-over World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Moreover, he initially retired from Test cricket in 2021 but returned for the 2023 Ashes series against Australia, which ended in a draw.

Moeen, an off-spinner, featured in 68 Test matches, 138 one-day internationals, and 92 T20 internationals for England.

As a left-handed batter, Moeen scored five Test centuries and three in ODIs, and he also claimed 204 wickets in Tests, 111 in ODIs, and 51 in T20 internationals. 

Sports News

Declan Rice's poignant reason for not celebrating goal against Ireland
Christian Horner breaks silence on Max Verstappen’s performance
Andrew Flintoff appointed as England Lions’ head coach
US Open glory for Aussies: Purcell and Thompson win men's doubles title
Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Pakistan men’s team captaincy issue
Taylor Fritz ends 15-year drought: First American to reach US Open finals
Sinner stuns Draper in thrilling semifinal to reach maiden US Open final
US Open prize money: Singles, doubles and mixed doubles payouts
Babar Azam's captaincy in question following PCB's latest announcement
Sabalenka milestone: First woman to reach consecutive US Open finals since Serena
Cristiano Ronaldo gets tearful after achieving 900-goal milestone
Olympic Marathoner Rebecca Cheptegei’s father demands justice