Home / Sports

Wesley Fofana sparks fan outrage after removing Chelsea traces online

Wesley Fofana has played 34 games for Chelsea over just more than three season

Wesley Fofana sparks fan outrage after removing Chelsea traces online
Wesley Fofana sparks fan outrage after removing Chelsea traces online

Wesley Fofana has deleted all traces of Chelsea from his Instagram account.

He probably took this step to express his frustration about not being given enough time to play.

Fofana was not included in the starting lineup for Chelseas's first Premier League match of the season where Trevoh Chalobah and Josh Acheampong played as the central defender instead.

His manager Enzo Maresca explained that he is focusing on rebuilding Fofana's fitness as the player has been troubled by injuries since joining Chelsea.

Maresca recently revealed, “Wes was on the bench, but was just on the bench to be with us, and the plan was for him not to get any minutes. Now hopefully, for the next one, we can use Wes for some minutes," as per Goal.

Fofana's recent action is similar to what he did in 2022 when he wanted to leave Leicester City.

His action surprised his fans and triggered their anger and frustration.

One fan wrote on X, “What is going on with Wesley Fofana? He deleted everything related to Chelsea on his IG account," while another penned, “This guy is another Garnacho in our team. Very unprofessional.”

The third one wrote, “I’m fed up with Wesley Fofana's injuries and nonsense. He has to go, no doubt about it.”

Fofana has played 34 games for Chelsea over just more than three season but major knee and hamstring injuries have kept him out for much of his time at the club.

You Might Like:

Newcastle hits back at Alexander Isak's 'broken promises' claims

Newcastle hits back at Alexander Isak's 'broken promises' claims
Alexander Isak skipped PFA Awards 2025 amid the transfer saga with Newcastle United

Cristiano Ronaldo earns 'special' praise from YouTube star MrBeast

Cristiano Ronaldo earns 'special' praise from YouTube star MrBeast
MrBeast had hosted a show with Cristiano Ronaldo during his visit to Saudi Arabia

Julio César Chávez Jr detained in Mexico after US deportation

Julio César Chávez Jr detained in Mexico after US deportation
The former middleweight boxing champion was beaten by Jake Paul in June in the 10-round fight at Honda Center

Neymar receives heartfelt support from son Davi Lucca after tearful exit

Neymar receives heartfelt support from son Davi Lucca after tearful exit
Neymar Jr.'s childhood club Santos suffers one of its worst defeats to Vasco da Gama

Sinner makes major statement on playing US Open after Cincinnati setback

Sinner makes major statement on playing US Open after Cincinnati setback
Jannik Sinner takes tearful retirement from Cincinnati Open final against Carlos Alcaraz

Max Verstappen sends strong message amid Red Bull challenges

Max Verstappen sends strong message amid Red Bull challenges
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen backs team despite not winning any titles this season

Iga Swiatek happy ‘to check off the list’ after debut Cincinnati Open title

Iga Swiatek happy ‘to check off the list’ after debut Cincinnati Open title
Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini in the finals to clinch her first-ever Cincinnati Open trophy

Jannik Sinner walks away from Cincinnati final against Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner walks away from Cincinnati final against Carlos Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz scored 21 out of 29 points, dominating the final as Jannik Sinner remained slow on his feet

Crocs partners with NFL to launch team logo clogs

Crocs partners with NFL to launch team logo clogs
The first release of this Crocs-NFL collection includes shoes and accessories

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain becomes key target for Birmingham City summer move

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain becomes key target for Birmingham City summer move
Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Besiktas from Liverpool two years ago and has since played 44 games for the Turkish club

Carlos Sainz admits concerns over Williams prior to signing

Carlos Sainz admits concerns over Williams prior to signing
The Spanish F1 driver joined Williams Racing after Ferrari signed Lewis Hamilton for 2025 season

Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Al-Nassr’s new 2025-26 home kit

Cristiano Ronaldo stars in Al-Nassr’s new 2025-26 home kit
Cristiano Ronaldo has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract