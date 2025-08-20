Wesley Fofana sparks fan outrage after removing Chelsea traces online

Wesley Fofana has deleted all traces of Chelsea from his Instagram account.
He probably took this step to express his frustration about not being given enough time to play.
Fofana was not included in the starting lineup for Chelseas's first Premier League match of the season where Trevoh Chalobah and Josh Acheampong played as the central defender instead.
His manager Enzo Maresca explained that he is focusing on rebuilding Fofana's fitness as the player has been troubled by injuries since joining Chelsea.
Maresca recently revealed, “Wes was on the bench, but was just on the bench to be with us, and the plan was for him not to get any minutes. Now hopefully, for the next one, we can use Wes for some minutes," as per Goal.
Fofana's recent action is similar to what he did in 2022 when he wanted to leave Leicester City.
His action surprised his fans and triggered their anger and frustration.
One fan wrote on X, “What is going on with Wesley Fofana? He deleted everything related to Chelsea on his IG account," while another penned, “This guy is another Garnacho in our team. Very unprofessional.”
The third one wrote, “I’m fed up with Wesley Fofana's injuries and nonsense. He has to go, no doubt about it.”
Fofana has played 34 games for Chelsea over just more than three season but major knee and hamstring injuries have kept him out for much of his time at the club.