Cristiano Ronaldo eyes more Chelsea players following Joao Felix transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo wants new players to join Al-Nassr after a season with no trophies.

Ronaldo, who has extended his career with the Saudi football club by signing new two-year contract, is now fully focused on winning the Saudi Pro League and to achieve this, he appears to be making consistent efforts to strengthen his squad.

The first new signing, reportedly made with Ronaldo's help, is his Portuguese teammate Joao Felix, who joined the club from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £43.7million.

The player has now officially been allowed to travel to Riyadh for his medical examination, which is necessary step before finalizing transfer to a new football club.

Not only this, Ronaldo now wants to bring in another Chelsea player, Marc Cucurella.

As per Sports Illustrated, Chelseas's left-back Cucurella performed exceptionally well in the 2024-25 season and now becomes a major player for the club.

However, since Chelsea has spent huge amount on new players, they might need to sell some to avoid financial trouble.

Earlier reports claimed that Ronaldo had asked his new manager, Jorge Jesus to sign Liverpool's Luis Diaz but the player preferred a move to Bayern Munich instead.

On top of that, players like Mason Greenwood and Antony have also been linked with possible transfers to the club this summer.

Al-Nassr is now scheduled to play a friendly match against Toulouse on July 30 at the Untersberg-Arena in Grodig.

