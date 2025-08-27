Is Netflix down right now? Users' reactions to massive outage

Netflix, the popular streaming platform, reportedly grappled with a major outage worldwide on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
According to the DownDetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike at around 6:15 p.m. ET. As of 9:30 p.m., reports surged over 11,000 reports, indicating a massive outage.
Some Netflix users have since reported that the app has been restored, but it's not fully functioning.
As of 10:30 p.m. ET, DownDetector started to show a sharp decline in reports to 6,592.
As of 8:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, up to 66% users in the US are experiencing issues with the video streaming service, 16% of users reported app issues, and the remaining 18% are experiencing server connectivity issues.
Users’ reactions to the massive Netflix outage
All the frustrated users took to several social media sites like X to express their disappointment over the ongoing issues.
One user wrote, “Down for me too. I was trying to watch, and the whole screen is black and having trouble accessing titles.”
“Yes. It's why I got rid of Netflix. Everything I wanted to watch had this crap in it and it never had anything to do with the story. It was just inserted to force an agenda down my throat. I'm so sick of all of it,” another user wrote.
Notably, Netflix has yet to address the issues regarding the massive outage. Their official page warned in its online help center that "you may have problems streaming titles on some devices."