is Roblox shutting down on September 1?

Roblox is currently facing legal scrutiny and has been banned internationally

A notice has been stirring across social media regarding the permanent shut down of Roblox on September 1, 2025, due to security concerns.

The speculation comes at a time when the biggest gaming platform is already facing legal scrutiny and has been banned internationally.

The official-looking announcement has been circulating on X (Formerly Twitter); however, it has yet to be officially announced by Roblox itself.

The official announcement further stated: "While this was not an easy choice, we believe it is in the best interest of our community.

The false statement reads, “Official Announcement. After careful consideration, we have decided to permanently shut down our platform. This decision comes as a direct response to overwhelming popular demand, alongside growing concerns about safety and security/ While this was not an easy choice, we believe it is in the best interest of our community.”

“Effective September 1st, the platform will no longer be available,” the statement added.

The rapidly spreading statement may seem like an official announcement, but it’s just a rumour.

In 2022, a similar rumour swirled across the social media hinting towards the platform’s shutdown. At that time, Roblox denied all the rumours, calling them a hoax.

It is pertinent to mention that the platform is currently facing several controversies surrounding the game center.

A sharp decline in Roblox’s share price has escalated fans' concerns regarding the accuracy of the ongoing rumour.

