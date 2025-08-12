AOL set to shut down dial-up internet service on September 30

AOL (formerly known as America Online) is officially shutting down its Dial-up internet service after a long period of 34 years.
The company officially announced on its website, stating, that the service is slated to discontinue on September 30, ending support for the AOL Shield browser and Dialer software after more than three decades, both of which were particularly designed for older systems and dial-up internet connections.
Even as wireless and broadband internet became the predominant way people access the internet, AOL continued to offer its service that helps people establish connections via its service over a landline.
Data from the 2023 US Census revealed that nearly 160,000 people connect to the internet via their landline telephone service.
A spokesperson stated the “change does not impact the numerous other valued products and services that these subscribers are able to access and enjoy as part of their plans.”
The company regularly flooded users’ mailboxes with CDs providing free trials to use the internet.
In 2017, the platform’s renowned internet messaging service, AIM, was discontinued, and AOL itself has gone through several parent companies.
Once it merged with CNN’s farmer owner, Time Warner, and now it is under a private company, which is also the owner of Yahoo.