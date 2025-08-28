Princess Olympia of Greece shines in bridal white at godson’s christening

Princess Olympia of Greece turned heads at her godson’s christening, stepping out in an elegant bridal-white ensemble that blended regal grace with modern chic.
The Princess of Greece served looks in a white as she attended the christening of her baby godson, Robert Theodore Getty, in the Hamptons.
Olympia appeared every bit the proud godmother, gently cradling the baby in pictures her father, Crown Prince Pavlos, shared on social media.
She looked emotional as she held baby Robert during the Greek Orthodox christening in the Hamptons.
Later, guests gathered for a garden celebration adorned with blue and white flowers in his honor.
Notably, Olympia is the only daughter and oldest child of Crown Prince Pavlos and his wife Crown Princess Marie-Chantal.
In the Instagram caption, her dad Pavlos noted, "Baptism of Robert Theodore Getty son of my nephew Robert & Anna Getty. Olympia & Conrad are the godparents. Thank you Father Alex and Presvitera for the beautiful family service @dormitionhamptons."
To note, the Greek royal is known for has long embraced fashion, from attending her first couture show at 11 to interning at Dior, walking for Dolce & Gabbana, and becoming an Aquazzura ambassador in 2022.
She is famous for her love of fashion as she is usually seen gracing the front row of fashion shows, partying at high-society bashes, or globe-trotting around the world.