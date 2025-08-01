Home / Royal

Princess Maria-Olympia Joins roaring Oasis Reunion crowd at Wembley

King Charles goddaughter was also joined by her brothers, Prince Achileas-Andreas and Prince Odysseas-Kimon

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece is grooving along Gallagher brothers!

The 27-year-old model, socialite, and goddaughter to King Charles joined a roaring crowd for Oasis’ reunion tour show at Wembley Arena on Wednesday, July 31.

In the images posted by Tatler, Princess Maria-Olympia could be enjoying her heart out at the concert as she threw her hands in the air and belted out the band's most beloved hits.

For the concert, she was dressed in a chic casual black shirt and jeans, looking every inch the cool-girl royal.

Olympia, the daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, was accompanied by her brothers, Prince Achileas-Andreas and Prince Odysseas-Kimon of Greece and Denmark at the show.

The trio, descendants of Greece’s now-abolished monarchy, were seen dancing and singing at the fullest during the sold-out London show.

In one of the heartwarming moments, Olympia was seen perched on her brother’s shoulders, smiling and singing along to Liam and Noel’s Wonderwall.

Princess Maria-Olympia concert appearance comes a week after she celebrated her 29th birthday on July 25.

For those unknown, Crown Prince Pavlos’ father, Constantine II, who passed away in 2023, was the last King of Greece.

He ascended the throne in 1964 and reigned until 1973, when brought the Crowned Democracy of Greece to an end.

