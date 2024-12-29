Royal

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory

Princess Maria-Olympia Of Greece sends fashion world into frenzy with her new £2,090 accessory

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • December 29, 2024
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory

Princess Olympia of Greece and Denmark has sent fashion world into frenzy with her latest accessory: the coveted Balenciaga “City Bag”.

Taking to her Instagram account last week, the 28-year-old model and royal showcased her new designer tote, and fans can't get enough.

In the picture, Princess Olympia could be seen flaunting her stunning beige color bag which she contrasted with elegant black sweater and natural makeup, looking absolutely gorgeous.

“It’s in le bag,” she penned in the caption.

The next photo showed a close up look of the 'Le City' leather bag which features a metal zipper and a slew of studs inspired by vintage biker jackets.

Olympia's bag, which retails at £2,090, was stuffed with a baguette from Depuis 1980.


The 'City Bag', which was originally released in 2001, has been a cult classic for decades, which has been a favorite among style icons like Kate Moss, Nicole Richie and the Olsen twins.

After a brief hiatus, Balenciaga revived the 'City' in April 2024, with original wearer Kate Moss, It-Girl Kaia Gerber, and supermodel Bella Hadid leading the arrival.

Moreover, Princess Olympia also starred in the 'Le City Bag' campaign video in November.

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory
Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month

Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month
Comedian Eric Morecambe’s hilarious school reports head to auction in January

Comedian Eric Morecambe’s hilarious school reports head to auction in January
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas

Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas
Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month
Prince Harry sparks 'concern' as lawyer hints at duke's UK return next month
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas
Prince Andrew takes selfish decision after skipping Royal Family's Christmas
Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child
Princess Charlotte surpasses Kanye West’s daughter as world’s richest child
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
King Charles braces for new shock from Harry in bombshell trial
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince George, Prince Louis show their heartwarming side with Princess Charlottee
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Harry unveils Kate Middleton's angry side amid 'reconciliation' calls
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
Prince Andrew receives delightful nod from King Charles after Christmas snub
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
King Charles to host Donald Trump on two state visits amid Harry's rift
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
Prince Harry breaks ties with 'The Crown' star over controversial remarks
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
King Frederik announces huge Royal change one year after ascending to throne
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Kate breaks silence with heartfelt remarks on cancer journey
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate
Princess Charlotte receives Royal 'training' from Princess Anne amid title debate