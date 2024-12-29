Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece shows off her luxurious new accessory

Princess Olympia of Greece and Denmark has sent fashion world into frenzy with her latest accessory: the coveted Balenciaga “City Bag”.
Taking to her Instagram account last week, the 28-year-old model and royal showcased her new designer tote, and fans can't get enough.
In the picture, Princess Olympia could be seen flaunting her stunning beige color bag which she contrasted with elegant black sweater and natural makeup, looking absolutely gorgeous.
“It’s in le bag,” she penned in the caption.
The next photo showed a close up look of the 'Le City' leather bag which features a metal zipper and a slew of studs inspired by vintage biker jackets.
Olympia's bag, which retails at £2,090, was stuffed with a baguette from Depuis 1980.
The 'City Bag', which was originally released in 2001, has been a cult classic for decades, which has been a favorite among style icons like Kate Moss, Nicole Richie and the Olsen twins.
After a brief hiatus, Balenciaga revived the 'City' in April 2024, with original wearer Kate Moss, It-Girl Kaia Gerber, and supermodel Bella Hadid leading the arrival.
Moreover, Princess Olympia also starred in the 'Le City Bag' campaign video in November.