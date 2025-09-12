From K-dramas to crime shows: International series coming to OTT

From the romcom wonderland of K-dramas to the gripping suspense of crime thrillers, 2025 will see a fresh wave of international series on OTT platforms.
With their unique storytelling, compelling characters, and rich cultural experiences, these diverse shows promise fans a truly unforgettable experience.
Let’s take a look at five most-awaited international series that are releasing on OTT platforms.
Genie, Make a Wish
The upcoming fantasy-romantic show Genie, Make a Wish has set the internet ablaze with latest teaser.
Genie, Make a Wish follows the story of an emotional genie who awakens after a thousand years to grant three wishes to an impassive young woman.
Kim Woo-bin, Suzy, Ahn Eun-jin, Noh Sang-hyun, Ko Kyu-phil and Lee Zoo-young are included in the stellar cast of the most-anticipated show.
Genie, Make a Wish is set to release on Netflix on October 3, 2025.
Black Rabbit
Black Rabbit uncovers a complicated relationship between two brothers Jude Law and Jason Bateman.
The thriller upcoming eight-episode limited Netflix series is created by Zach Baylin and Kate Susman.
Black Rabbi, which will release on September 18, 2025, stars Jake Friedkin, Cleopatra Coleman, Dagmara Dominczyk, Troy Kotsur and Amaka Okafor.
Confidence Queen
An upcoming Korean drama, Confidence Queen, follows the tale of a talented woman Yi-rang (played by Park Min-young), who becomes a con artist to take revenge.
“Yi-rang, a smart woman who becomes the ultimate con artist. She teams up with James and Gu-ho, working as a trio of swindlers, to expose scammers and take their ill-gotten gains,” the official synopsis read.
Confidence Queen, which will release Prime Video on September 6, 2025, stars Min-young, Park Hee-soon and Joo Jong-hyuk.
My Youth
My Youth is an upcoming South Korean romance drama starring Song Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee.
“Sun Woo-hae, once a bright child star, left the entertainment world after a difficult and greedy upbringing by those around him. Now living a calm life, he tries to heal and find solace in his work as a writer and florist,” the synopsis read.
My Youth is slated to premiere on JTBC, on September 5, 2025.
IT: Welcome to Derry
The horror-crime show, IT: Welcome to Derry, explores the origin and evolution of Pennywise.
IT: Welcome to Derry will show an earlier return of Pennywise and how he plagued the town for centuries with his mass fear.
The nine episodes show is scheduled to premiere on HBO in October 2025.