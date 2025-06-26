10 most awaited Netflix movies to hit OTT platform in second half of 2025

While the first six months of 2025 brought plenty of excitement, the second half looks even more promising with Netflix’s lineup of upcoming films.
Whether you are a fan of lighthearted comedy-dramas and coming-of-age tales, crave action-packed thrilling plots, or prefer something horror that’s truly spine-chilling, Netflix has something special in store for you in its diverse content lineup.
From Adam Sandler’s upcoming comedy, Happy Gilmore 2, to Idris Elba’s political thriller, A House of Dynamite, here’s a list of 10 most-anticipated Netflix movies to add to your watchlist.
1- The Old Guard 2:
The Old Guard 2 is the story of Andy, a woman who has been alive for several thousand years, and her immortal warriors who fight against a dangerous enemy.
However, things become a lot tougher when a missing immortal comes back, making it difficult for Andy and team to keep humans safe.
Starring Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, and Luca Marinelli, the superhero film is slated to drop on July 2, 2025.
2- Madea's Destination Wedding:
The upcoming comedy film, Madea's Destination Wedding, is a story Madea who brings her bold style and plenty of trouble as she joins the Simmons family on a trip to the Bahamas for her grandniece's quick wedding.
Featuring Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Madea's Destination Wedding is set to release on July 11, 2025.
3- Happy Gilmore 2:
While plot for Happy Gilmore 2 has not been revealed yet, Netflix and the makers of the film have teased that the forthcoming movie is going to deliver a storyline so exciting and fun like never before.
Starring Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen and Christopher McDonald, the film is slated to release on July 25, 2025.
4- The Thursday Murder Club:
The Thursday Murder Club follows the story of a group of four retirees who attempt to solve cold case murders for fun but end up being caught in a real case.
Featuring an ensemble cast that includes Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie, the crime comedy film will release on August 28, 2025.
5- Steve:
Set in the 1990s, Steve follows the story of a headteacher fighting to save his school and himself, while helping a trying to help a troubled student, Shy, who’s battling his violent past.
It stars Cillian Murphy, Jay Lycurgo, Tracey Ullman, Simbi Ajikawo, and Emily Watson, and is set to hit Netflix on October 23, 2025.
6- A House of Dyamite:
The forthcoming political thriller film, A House of Dynamite, is about a mysterious missile launched at the US, sparking chaos inside the White House as leaders rush to uncover the truth and act fast.
It includes Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso, and Jared Harris in the ensemble cast and will release on October 24, 2025.
7- Frankenstein:
Frankenstein is an upcoming gothic sci-fi horror film that revolves around the life of a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a monstrous creature to life in a daring experiment but ultimately leads to a tragic downfall that destroys them both.
The movie’s cast includes Oscar Isaac, Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, and Felix Kammerer. While the release date is yet to be confirmed, Frankerstein is set to release in November 2025.
8- Jay Kelly:
The forthcoming coming-of-age comedy-drama film, Jay Kelly, centers on two middle-aged friends who reconnect with their younger selves during a chaotic weekend reunion. Filled with funny accidents and touching moments, the adventure makes them realize that it’s finally time to grow up.
With George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Billy Crudup, and Laura Dern in the star-studded cast, the film is set to hit Netflix on November 14, 2025.
9- In Your Dreams:
In Your Dreams, an animated musical adventure fantasy comedy film, features Stevie and her little brother, Elliot, who travel through their strange and silly dreams to find the Sandman and ask him for a perfect family.
It stars Simu Liu, Craig Robinson, and Cristin Milioti, and will release on November 14, 2025.
10- Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery:
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is an upcoming American mystery film, which is a standalone sequel to Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the third installment overall in the Knives Out film series.
With Daniel Craig, Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin included in the star-studded cast, the film is set to drop on December 12, 2025.
With this, the list of 10 most-anticipated Netflix movies for the second half of 2025 come to an end. Happy watching!