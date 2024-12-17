Top 10 movies of 2024: From 'Deadpool 3' to 'It Ends With Us'

The 2024 has been a year of cinematic hits!
From action-packed thrillers to heartfelt romantic sagas, many blockbuster movies have taken the viewers on a wild ride of emotions, excitement, and inspiration.
As we bid farewell to the year, lets take a look at 2024’s hit movies that stole our heats and left an indelible mark on the cinema world.
Bad Boys: Ride or Die
Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the fourth installment of the Bad Boys film series, is a cop action-comedy, starring none other than Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.
Besides the iconic duo, Joe Pantoliano, Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Núñez, Jacob Scipio, John Salley, and DJ Khaled also reprised their roles from previous installments.
Directed by Adil & Bilall and written by Chris Bremner and Will Beall, Bad Boys: Ride or Die was released on June 7, 2024.
The Fall Guy
The Fall Guy is an action comedy film that revolves around a stuntman named Colt Seavers, played by Ryan Gosling, who returns to duty from an on-set accident to a film that his former girlfriend Jody Moreno, portrayed by Emily Blunt, is directing.
When the leading man of the movie Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor–Johnson) goes missing, Moreno approaches Colt for help.
The Fall Guy, directed by David Leitch and written by Drew Pearce, was released on May 3, 2024.
The Idea of You
The Idea of You is a American romantic comedy drama film which is based on the novel of the same name by Robinne Lee.
The film revolves around the love affair between a single mother and the lead singer of a popular boy band.
Starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine, The Idea of You was released on March 16, 2024.
Inside Out 2
Produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, Inside Out 2 is an animated film which is a sequel to 2015’s film.
The sequel tells the story of Riley's emotions as she enters puberty and experiences brand new, more complex emotions.
Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan reprised their roles from the first film.
Meanwhile, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Kensington Tallman, Liza Lapira, Paul Walter Hauser and more joined the cast.
Inside Out 2 was released in cinemas on June 19, 2015.
The Substance
The Substance is a satirical body horror film which revolves around a fading celebrity, Elisabeth Sparkle, who takes a black-market drug, a substance that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.
Starring Demi Moore, The Substance was released theatrically on September 20, 2024.
It Ends with Us
It Ends with Us is a romantic drama film based on Colleen Hoover best-seller novel of same name.
Directed by Justin Baldoni, the film revolves around Lily Bloom, who try to break a cycle of domestic violence.
It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively alongside Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, Jenny Slate, and Hasan Minhaj, was released on August 6, 2024.
Deadpool & Wolverine
Deadpool & Wolverine is a superhero film based on Marvel Comics featuring the beloved characters Deadpool and Wolverine.
Itis the 34th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the sequel to 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2.
Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine was released on July 25, 2024.
A Quiet Place: Day One
A Quiet Place: Day One is an apocalyptic horror film written and directed by Michael Sarnoski.
The film, which is the third installment in the A Quiet Place film series, revolves around a girl Sam, whose trip to NYC turns into a nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack.
A Quiet Place: Day One, which stars Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn, was released on June 28, 2024.
Dune: Part Two
Dune: Part Two is an epic science fiction film directed and co-produced by Denis Villeneuve.
The film tells the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge.
Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, and more, Dune: Part Two was released February 28, 2024.
Venom: The Last Dance
Venom: The Last Dance is a superhero film written and directed by Kelly Marcel, featuring the Marvel Comics character Venom.
The film, which is the sequel to 2018's Venom and 2021's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Peggy Lu, and Clark Backo.
Venom: The Last Dance was released in cinemas on October 24, 2024.