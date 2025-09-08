Top 5 most talked-about moments in VMA history

The MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) has had its fair share of bizarre and shocking moments throughout its long run of more than 40 years.
As the prestigious annual music event airs its 2025 ceremony live from the UBS Arena in New York on Sunday, September 7 on CBS and MTV, we will look at the past memorable moments of the VMA that left the internet clutching its pearls.
With the VMA 2025 set to air this week, here are the most talked about moments in the star-studded affair.
Britney Spears performance with python (2001)
Britney Spears stunned the audience in 2001 when she performed her hit track I'm a Slave 4 U as she came on stage with a seven-foot Burmese python was draped over her shoulders.
The shocking move did not sit well with PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and several other animal rights groups.
Recalling the performance years later, Britney expressed her exasperation over her past self, noting, "Oh my goodness, why did I do that? That was so dumb," adding that she would "never" do it again.
Taylor Swift's interrupted by Kanye West (2009)
One of the moments that redefined pop culture took place at the 2009 VMAa, when the Mastermind crooner was interrupted mid-acceptance speech by Kanye West after she received an award for Best Female Video.
When Taylor's video for You Belong With Me won against Beyoncé's Single Ladies, the controversial rapper turned to the stage to share his feelings.
Taking the award-winning singer's microphone, he said, "Taylor, I'm really happy for you, and I'ma let you finish… but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time."
Lady Gaga's meat outfit (2010)
Lady Gaga has always made sure she leaves an impression with her outfit choices, and the VMAs are not any different.
In 2010, the Poker Face singer accepted her Video of the Year award in a dress made of raw beef, designed by Franc Fernandez.
The dress was condemned by several animal rights groups but went on to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.
In an interview with Anderson Cooper, Gaga explained that her dress was in protest against the US military's "don't ask, don't tell" policy, a rule that banned open homosexuality in the armed forces.
Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement (2011)
Beyoncé shocked the world when she announced her pregnancy with Blue Ivy in the most iconic way ever.
After delivering a killer performance of Love On Top, she unbuttoned her blazer, dropped her microphone on the floor and amusingly rubbed her tummy, causing a frenzy in the pop culture world.
Justin Bieber's meltdown on stage (2015)
Following his performance of What Do You Mean, Justin Bieber broke down sobbing on stage as the crowd cheered loudly for him.
Discussing the emotional moment at Jimmy Fallon's show, the Baby hitmaker admitted, "I just wasn't expecting them to support me in the way that they did," adding, "Last time I was at an award show, I was booed."
He continued, "Stepping into situations, you just can't help but feel judged. I was just feeling judged and wanting to win so badly and just wanting to do what I love so badly that I just put everything on the line."
For the 2025 VMA, Lady Gaga is leading the way with 12 nods, including Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year.
Sabrina Carpenter, Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar, ROSÉ, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish are other top-nominated artists.