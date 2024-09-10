Entertainment

Beyoncé VMA's snub leaves netizens divided

The 'Halo' crooner has been snubbed by the Country Music Awards

  • by Web Desk
  • September 10, 2024
Beyoncé VMAs snub leaves netizens divided
Beyoncé VMA's snub leaves netizens divided

Pop icon Beyoncé faced a surprising setback this week after being excluded from the 2024 Country Music Awards (CMA) nomination.

The Halo singer was conspicuously absent when the ceremony's nominations were announced on Monday morning; despite her creative entry into the genre earlier this year, she received not a single nomination.

With seven nominations, country music superstar Morgan Wallen was in the lead.

As many fans speculated that Beyoncé might become the first black woman to be considered for album of the year for Cowboy Carter, it was widely assumed that she would be recognised at the awards.

Despite Beyoncé's silence on the setback, her fervent fan base swiftly expressed their displeasure on social media.

One fan tweeted, “Well done CMAs, keep proving y’all are just a bunch of racists… Beyoncé made history with Cowboy Carter and achieved more than any other country artist in the past few years.”

While another remarked, “Beyoncé is still dominating the conversation.”

But some fans support the VMA’s nomination and crticized the CUFF IT singer as one user noted, “Beyoncé isn’t a country singer. She randomly decided to make an album. Not the same thing.”

Another stated, “Her single was good, her album doesn't.”

To note, Cowboy Carter, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Albums chart, has created history since its release in March. 

Kevin Costner leads star-studded tributes to iconic James Earl Jones

Kevin Costner leads star-studded tributes to iconic James Earl Jones
Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after Princess Kate major health update

Sarah Ferguson shares first statement after Princess Kate major health update
UN set to vote against Israel's 'unlawful presence’ in Palestinian territory

UN set to vote against Israel's 'unlawful presence’ in Palestinian territory
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’

Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’

Entertainment News

Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Margot Robbie flaunts baby bump at Tom Ackerley’s 'My Old Ass' premiere
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Kevin Costner leads star-studded tributes to iconic James Earl Jones
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
James Earl Jones voice of Darth Vader and actor breathes his last at 93
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
‘Andrew Tate raped, strangled us’: women detail his abuse in frightful interview
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Selena Gomez reveals ‘secret’ unnoticed act amid ‘Emilia Pérez’ premiere
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Brad Pitt wears Ines de Ramon’s initials around his neck on NYC date night
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Kim Kardashian reveals SURPRISING encounter with Madonna as a kid
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ final trailer gives us plenty to smile about
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Bruce Willis unrecognizable on rare outing while battling dementia, aphasia
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
5 Taylor Swift's sassy lyrics of all time to caption your next selfie
Selena Gomez’s life in ‘jeopardy’ due to ‘a lot of medical issues’
Selena Gomez shares 'exciting' plans on having Benny Blanco babies