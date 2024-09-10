Beyoncé VMA's snub leaves netizens divided

Pop icon Beyoncé faced a surprising setback this week after being excluded from the 2024 Country Music Awards (CMA) nomination.
The Halo singer was conspicuously absent when the ceremony's nominations were announced on Monday morning; despite her creative entry into the genre earlier this year, she received not a single nomination.
With seven nominations, country music superstar Morgan Wallen was in the lead.
As many fans speculated that Beyoncé might become the first black woman to be considered for album of the year for Cowboy Carter, it was widely assumed that she would be recognised at the awards.
Despite Beyoncé's silence on the setback, her fervent fan base swiftly expressed their displeasure on social media.
One fan tweeted, “Well done CMAs, keep proving y’all are just a bunch of racists… Beyoncé made history with Cowboy Carter and achieved more than any other country artist in the past few years.”
While another remarked, “Beyoncé is still dominating the conversation.”
But some fans support the VMA’s nomination and crticized the CUFF IT singer as one user noted, “Beyoncé isn’t a country singer. She randomly decided to make an album. Not the same thing.”
Another stated, “Her single was good, her album doesn't.”
To note, Cowboy Carter, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and made Beyoncé the first Black woman to top the Hot Country Albums chart, has created history since its release in March.