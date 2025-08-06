Sabrina Carpenter seeks fans support after eight VMA nominations

Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter has secured 8 VMA nominations, solidifying her status as one of the most-liked artists of the year.

On Tuesday, August 5, the Please Please Please crooner reacted to the delightful news through her team’s official Instagram account.

She penned, “There's a cuter word for it...we know! it's 8 nominations for the #vmas voting is now open for video of the year, best pop artist, best pop, and best album at vote.mtv.com or on @vmas.”

Sabrina secured eight nominations in the following categories; Video Of The Year for Manchild, Best Pop Artist, Best Pop for Manchild, Best Album for Short N’ Sweet, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Visual Effects For Manchild.

The Espresso is competing against Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar.

Fans reaction:

Following the 2025 VMA nomination announcement, her fans swiftly showed their support on social media.

A fan wrote on X, “Deserved, hopefully she'll win as many as possible.”

Another noted, “There’s a cuter word for it… I know… ICON!”

“Sabrina carpenter disturbed the church, kills men and kisses women in her videos this is a quality artist,” a third commented.

Last year, Sabrina Carpenter won seven VMA awards.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are tied for most VMA wins with 30 each.

