Lady Gaga leads the pack: Top 5 singers with most 2025 VMA nominations

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards had revealed their nominations, with Lady Gaga leading the pack with an impressive 12 nominations.
Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who previously tied for most VMA wins with 30 nominations each, could only managed to receive one nomination in 2025 as neither of them released an album in the past year.
Let's take a look at top five celebrities who earned the most VMA nominations this year.
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga, who is set to perform at the star-studded event for the first time since 2020, lead the pack with 12 VMA nominations!
Her impressive nomination categories include Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Artist of the Year, Best Album, Best Choreography, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, MTV Push Performance of the Year and Song of the Year.
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars managed to bag 11 nominations for the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards.
The Treasure singer is nominated in the following categories; Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Male Artist, Song of the Year, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Choreography, Best Visual Effects, Best Direction and Artist of the Year.
Kendrick Lamar
Kendrick Lamar, who made headlines earlier this year for Super Bowl performance, has earned 10 VMAs nomination.
Nomination categories for the American rapper include Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Best Album for GNX, Best Hip-Hop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Choreography for Not Like Us, and lastly Best Collaboration for Luther with SZA.
ROSÉ
BLACKPINK member Rosé has earned 8 VMA nominations for her work as a solo artist, breaking a record for K-pop soloists.
Her collaboration with Bruno Mars, APT., received 7 nominations, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, and Best Visual Effects.
Rosé also received a nomination for Best K-pop for her solo track, Toxic Till the End.
Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter has secured 8 VMA nominations for her outstanding work in the music industry.
The Grammy winner earned nods in Video of the Year, Best Pop Artist, Best Pop, Best Album, Best Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects categories for her albums Man’s Best Friend and Short N' Sweet.
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the UBS Arena on New York's Long Island, on Sunday, September 8.