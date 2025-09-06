How to watch Apple event 2025? Here's what you need to know

Apple is set to host its highly anticipated “Awe dropping” scheduled on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, to unveil the flagship iPhone 17 series, alongside other major products.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is all set to fascinate the spectators at the upcoming event, which is slated on Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT at Apple Park in Cupertino.
How to watch Apple event 2025?
Viewers can watch the launch of their favourite Apple products, such as AirPods, watches, and iPhones, live.
The livestream will be available on the company’s website.
What to expect?
A range of rumours have been swirling for a couple of months regarding the forthcoming iPhone 17 lineup.
Taking center stage is the rumored iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to supplant the Plus model and would be thinner in contrast to any iPhone model launched yet.
Furthermore, the Cupertino-based tech giant will reportedly feature an enlarged 6.3-inch screen and a 120Hz display, featuring a 24-megapixel front camera for clearer images.
Meanwhile, the Pro model may get a major design overhaul on the back of the handset.
A rectangular camera bar extending across the width of the iPhone is likely to be replaced by the previous square-shaped camera bump on the left.
Apart from the iPhone, Apple is also expected to offer details regarding the public release of iOS 26, which introduces a Liquid Glass interface that offers a more transparent look.