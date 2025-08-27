Home / Sci-Tech

iPhone 17 launch: Apple confirms 'Awe dropping' event for September 9

iPhone 17 series will reportedly house A19 or A19 Pro chips, the Pro models feature a redesigned camera module

iPhone 17 launch: Apple confirms Awe dropping event for September 9
iPhone 17 launch: Apple confirms 'Awe dropping' event for September 9

Apple has officially announced the release date of the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series at the “Awe dropping” event.

“Awe dropping” event is scheduled on September 9, 2025, at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California, promising an amazing launch of the company’s revolutionary innovations.

At the forthcoming launch event, the Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to demonstrate the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into its newest products, including Apple AirPods, iPhone 17, Apple Watch, and more.

Apple iPhone 17 series features (expected)

Apple’s “Awe dropping” event is set to release the iPhone 17 series, including the standard, Pro, Pro Max, and the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air, packed with a range of advanced features.

Under the hood, the iPhone 17 series will reportedly house A19 or A19 Pro chips, the Pro models feature a redesigned camera module and a stronger aluminium frame.

Additionally, the company will bring a significant upgrade to its wearables, introducing Apple Watch Series 11 with advanced health tracking, the Apple Watch SE 3, and rugged Ultra 3, both tipped to support satellite connectivity.

