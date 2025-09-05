Apple event 2025: Check products that may not debut on September 9

Apple has scheduled the most-anticipated “Awe dropping” 2025 event to unveil a range of flagship products, including the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and more.
Like the previous events, this launch will primarily focus on iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. However, some products won’t launch next week.
Apple products that may not debut on September 9
The iPhone 17e, Apple’s affordable model, is likely to be released in early 2026, following its monopoly of spring release.
Similarly, new Mac products such as the M4 Mac Pro and forthcoming M5 MacBooks will expectedly be announced later, possibly in 2026.
Additionally, new iPads are planned to launch in early 2026, alongside the iPhone 17e, while AirPods Max 2 will reportedly release in 2027.
HomePod products, including the latest HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K, may launch by late 2025 but are expected to appear at a different event.
Several reports suggested that the refreshed Apple Vision Pro integrated with the M5 chip will debut by the end of 2025, following the release of the iPhone.
Overall, the upcoming Apple will entirely focus on the company’s flagship mobile series, with potential surprises such as AirTag 2, leaving major Mac, iPad, and Vision Pro updates for future events.