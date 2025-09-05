Home / Sci-Tech

Apple event 2025: Check products that may not debut on September 9

The iPhone 17e, Apple’s affordable model, is likely to be released in early 2026

Apple event 2025: Check products that may not debut on September 9
Apple event 2025: Check products that may not debut on September 9

Apple has scheduled the most-anticipated “Awe dropping” 2025 event to unveil a range of flagship products, including the iPhone 17 lineup, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and more.

Like the previous events, this launch will primarily focus on iPhones, Apple Watches, and AirPods. However, some products won’t launch next week.

Apple products that may not debut on September 9

The iPhone 17e, Apple’s affordable model, is likely to be released in early 2026, following its monopoly of spring release.

Similarly, new Mac products such as the M4 Mac Pro and forthcoming M5 MacBooks will expectedly be announced later, possibly in 2026.

Additionally, new iPads are planned to launch in early 2026, alongside the iPhone 17e, while AirPods Max 2 will reportedly release in 2027.

HomePod products, including the latest HomePod mini and Apple TV 4K, may launch by late 2025 but are expected to appear at a different event.

Several reports suggested that the refreshed Apple Vision Pro integrated with the M5 chip will debut by the end of 2025, following the release of the iPhone.

Overall, the upcoming Apple will entirely focus on the company’s flagship mobile series, with potential surprises such as AirTag 2, leaving major Mac, iPad, and Vision Pro updates for future events.

How to watch ‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse on September 7?

How to watch ‘Blood Moon’ total lunar eclipse on September 7?
'Blood Moon' will be visible across Africa, Asia, and Australia, but unfortunately, Americans will not be able to see it

Google’s Circle to Search allows users to translate as they scroll

Google’s Circle to Search allows users to translate as they scroll
Circle to Search lets users browse anything on their screen using gestures such as highlighting, circling, or clicking

Adobe plans to launch its video editing app Premiere to iPhones

Adobe plans to launch its video editing app Premiere to iPhones
The upcoming Adobe's editing app will be free to install, but AI credits and cloud storage will require subscription

Samsung launches Galaxy S25 FE with advanced AI features

Samsung launches Galaxy S25 FE with advanced AI features
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is available in four tantalising hues, including Icyblue, Jetblack, Navy, and White

Apple’s Siri to be powered by Google Gemini AI in 2026: Report

Apple’s Siri to be powered by Google Gemini AI in 2026: Report
Apple and Google have reportedly agreed that it will see the company experiment with a Google AI model in Siri

Google services disrupted across Turkey and Eastern Europe

Google services disrupted across Turkey and Eastern Europe
YouTube and Google services hit with widespread outage in Turkey, Greece, Germany and parts of Europe

Instagram releases iPad App with advanced features

Instagram releases iPad App with advanced features
Instagram's iPad app is optimised for larger screens, providing a more intuitive, seamless, and vivid user experience

Salesforce replaces 4,000 jobs with cutting-edge AI agents, CEO says

Salesforce replaces 4,000 jobs with cutting-edge AI agents, CEO says
Salesforce has significantly reduced its service cloud team from 9,000 to 5,000 employees

Netflix updates ‘Moments’ feature to offer improved control over scene clipping

Netflix updates ‘Moments’ feature to offer improved control over scene clipping
Moments now allows users to quickly share their favourite scenes from movies and shows within the Netflix app

Google Docs now lets users to listen their documents read aloud

Google Docs now lets users to listen their documents read aloud
Google Docs latest feature is currently accessible for Workspace users and subscribers of Gemini AI Pro or Ultra plans

Google dodges breakup in major antitrust victory but ordered to share data

Google dodges breakup in major antitrust victory but ordered to share data
Google's $20 billion Apple deal remains intact, but company must share search data

Is ChatGPT down globally?

Is ChatGPT down globally?
Users worldwide are reporting that the OpenAI chatbot is not replying to the queries