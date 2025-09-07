Royal Family holds lavish celebration for Prince Hisahito on big milestone

Royal Family held a lavish event at the Imperial Palace to celebrate big milestone of Prince Hisahito.
On September 6, Royals marked hosted a grand coming-of-age ceremony for Hisahito, the first male royal to reach adulthood in 40 years.
During the event in Tokyo, the 19-year old royal took part in the Kakan-no-Gi crown-wearing ritual, the main event of the ceremonies.
The Japanese royals who attended the ceremony include Emperor Naruhito, Empress Masako, Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko, Princess Aiko, and Princess Kako.
As per the Royal Family’s website, “The Ceremony of Audience at the Kashikodokoro Koreiden Shinden Shrine is a ceremony in which Prince Hisahito pays his respects at the three shrines of the Kashikodokoro Koreiden Shinden Shrine after the Ceremony of Crowning.”
The message continued, “Before Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress and Prince Hisahito were placed the ceremonial dishes of sea urchin kamaboko, salted dried yellowtail, a generous portion of rice, salt-boiled saimaki shrimp, grilled quail, sea bream fin, and nine-year-old sake.”
Ceremonial carriage No. 4 was used to transport the young royal from the Imperial Palace to the Three Imperial Palace Sanctuaries.
Later on, the prince changed into traditional attire for adult male members of the Imperial Family and paid his respects at the Imperial Palace’s Three Sacred Shrines.