Royal Family member embark on Japan trip for 2025 Expo Osaka


A special Royal Family member has embarked on a trip to Japan to attend 2025 Expo Osaka.

On Wednesday, July 16, Prince Guillaume Jean Joseph Marie presided over his last economic mission to Osaka “before his accession to the throne," as per Royal Family website.

 He was accompanied by Minister of Digitization, Stéphanie Obertin. The main theme of the expo was innovation and space.

The Prince and the Minister also visited the Luxembourg pavilion, Doki Doki - The Luxembourg Heartbeat, at the world expo.

During the official reception, His Royal Highness expressed his delight at seeing bilateral relations continue to flourish.

Prince Guillaume said, “Our relationship is rooted in mutual trust, a shared vision for the future, and a common determination to explore new frontiers in economic and technological cooperation. I am confident that this partnership will continue to flourish in the years ahead. ”

He added, “These developments confirm once again the commitment of successive Luxembourg Governments to support those who do and dare, and to work with its international partners towards the vision of a space sector being an enabler, and a key contributor to the future of our societies and our Planet. ”

The Royal Family member concluded the day by visiting Japanese companies; Center for iPS Cell Research and Application and Iwatani Corporation.

