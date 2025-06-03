Royal

Japan's former Princess Mako welcomes first child years after giving up royal title

Japan's Imperial Household Agency confirmed that former Princess Mako had given birth to her first child

Japan’s former Princess Mako, who gave up her royal title to marry her college sweetheart Kei Komuro, has welcomed her first child.

On Friday, Japan's Imperial Household Agency confirmed that Japan's former Princess Mako had given birth to her first child.

According to reports from the Associated Press and The Japan Times, the palace disclosed the few details about the newborn.

The palace did not reveal the baby's gender or date of birth, but did say that both mother and child were doing well.

As per the Japanese media outlet, Mako's child is the first grandchild for Japan's Crown Prince and Crown Princess, who also share children Princess Kako and Prince Hisahito.

Grand Master of the Crown Prince's Household Naomasa Yoshida shared a May 30 press conference that the palace was officially announcing the arrival of Mako's child following reports that she had given birth.

"This is a matter for a person who has left the Imperial Family, and we had hoped that she would spend her time in a quiet environment," the grand master said.

They added, "We decided to make the announcement, however, in light of some media reports [about the birth]."

Why Japan's former Princess Mako left Japan's royal family?

To note, Mako welcomed her child with her husband Kei Komuro, her former classmate from International Christian University in Tokyo.

Mako, who is Emperor Naruhito's niece, left Japan's royal family and gave up her royal status in order to marry Komuro.

