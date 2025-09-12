Most bizarre US state laws you still have to follow

There are some laws that are very obvious to abide by and follow, such as not murdering and no stealing, but there also exist some laws in every part of the world that make you question everything.
Aside from the obvious confusion, doing something without even realising that it's an illegal act is a very sad way to get in trouble with the authorities.
Some states in the US also have their own bizarre laws that should be followed during your travels to avoid unnecessary headaches.
Here are some bizarre and obscure laws to look out for in the US:
In Arizona
1. Cutting down a cactus can get you 25 years in jail.
2. Avoid feeding garbage to a pig without a permit.
3. In Avondale, the fast-growing suburb, fortune-telling or palm-reading could get you a misdemeanour.
4. Try not to intentionally trip a horse for entertainment or sport.
In Virginia
1. Kids should be careful, as it's illegal to trick-or-treat if you're over 12 or if it's past 8 p.m. on Halloween.
2. X-ray devices are not to be used for the fitting of shoes.
3. It's illegal to visit a cemetery at night unless you have a family member buried there.
In Texas
1. Do not milk a cow that is not yours.
2. Get a permit if you want to walk barefoot in certain cities, including Fort Worth.
3. There's a limit to the number of adult toys a person can own; currently the cutoff is six.
4. You can't drink more than three sips of beer while standing up.
5. To avoid trouble, try not to use a feather duster to clean a public building.
In South Carolina
1. Seducing a woman by promising marriage is a minor offence and can land you a year in jail.
2. It's illegal to sell musical instruments or clocks on Sundays.
In North Carolina
1. Bingo sessions run by a non-profit organisation cannot legally exceed five hours.
2. If you're caught in possession of illegal substances, you have to pay a tax on them.
That's $3.50 per gram for pot and $50 for each gram of cocaine.
In Hawaii
It's illegal to be wearing just swim trunks in public.