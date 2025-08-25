Home / World

UK to eliminate short prison sentences, introduces revised laws

The UK is preparing to introduce new laws that would minimise short prison sentences, toughening up community sentences in upcoming weeks.

Based on a Texas model, the changes will introduce an earned release scheme, where prisoners who demonstrate good behaviour can be freed earlier, while those who disobey are detained for longer.

The elimination of sentences will exclude prisoners who are convicted of the dangerous crimes and terrorism.

Furthermore, the new bill will share changes recommended by the independent sentencing review, carried out by former Conservative justice minister David Gauke earlier this year.

It represents one of the largest revamping of sentencing in a generation and marks a cornerstone of the government's effort to reduce the size of the prison population in England and Wales.

As well as reducing the use of short custodial sentences, the new laws will introduce a wider range of punishments for those serving time outside of prison.

This could include bans on going to stadiums to watch sports or music events, as well as restrictions on visiting pubs.

Other punishments could include driving and travel bans, as well as confining the prisoners to restriction zones.

Under the legislation, which might be introduced in September, prison sentences of 12 months or less will be scrapped, except for in exceptional circumstances such as domestic abuse cases. 

