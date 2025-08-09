Home / World

Bizarre adult toy incidents at WNBA games linked to cryptocurrency

The disturbing incidents have drawn immense backlash from WNBA players and fans

Bizarre adult toy incidents at WNBA games linked to cryptocurrency
Bizarre adult toy incidents at WNBA games linked to cryptocurrency

A group of crypto investors have claimed responsibility for a series of incidents involving green adult toys being thrown onto WNBA courts.

The leagues' games in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Phoenix have seen bright green, phallic-shaped objects interrupting the play and have observed two arrests and uproar from WNBA participants and fans.

As reported by NBC, the incidents were orchestrated to promote "meme" coin.

One of the backers of the Green Dildo Coin token, while talking to the outlet, denied the scheme had anything to do with racism or misogyny and said it was instead designed to promote the memecoin community.

"Our group is put together to make people laugh, make memecoins fun and funny again, and try to revive a culture of crypto that’s been lost," he said.

He revealed that the original plan was to have four individuals launch green intimate products toys onto WNBA courts in a single night last Tuesday. 

One individual ultimately decided against going through with it, while another's throw did not make it onto the court. A third individual got arrested.

The token spokesman said months of planning had gone into the July 28 launch of the campaign, which also includes a website, merchandise, NFTs and a Telegram social media channel that has now racked up over 1,000 members.

Despite the backlash, he deemed the effort a success, as he added, "People are talking about it. They're seeing it in places relevant to everyday society."

Referring to it as just a harmless prank used for marketing, the rep shared, "It's why pranks are important to spreading the message — it's about providing a cool, new, safe place for memes."

At least six incidents involving the vulgar pranks have been reported over the past week, including one during a Phoenix Mercury game, where an 18-year-old threw a green toy that instead of landing on the court, hit a man watching the game with his nine-year-old niece.

You Might Like:

Jim Lovell, NASA's Apollo 13 commander dies at 97

Jim Lovell, NASA's Apollo 13 commander dies at 97
The NASA's astronaut was the first man to go to the moon twice as being part of the Apollo 8 and Apollo 13 missions

Labubu doll obsession sparks $30,000 theft at California resale shop

Labubu doll obsession sparks $30,000 theft at California resale shop
Labubu dolls, the cute, monster-like plush toys with big eyes have become very popular on TikTok

Cruise ship water slide shatters mid-ride on Icon of the Seas, injures passenger

Cruise ship water slide shatters mid-ride on Icon of the Seas, injures passenger
The cruise is currently en route to Royal Caribbean’s Coco Cay island before it begins its journey back to Port Miami

China's first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use

China's first Robot Mall opens in Beijing, offering 100+ robots for everyday use
China is giving more importance to the robotic industry and has given over $20 billion in support over the past year

UK residents warned as false widow spiders invade homes this month

UK residents warned as false widow spiders invade homes this month
The false widow spider is not originally from Britain and it's believed that the spider came from the Canary Islands

UK weather: Yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures set to soar

UK weather: Yellow heat health alert issued as temperatures set to soar
Weather conditions caused by high pressure moving in from the Azores will lead to rising temperatures in the UK

Canyon Fire forces thousands to flee north of Los Angeles amid explosive spread

Canyon Fire forces thousands to flee north of Los Angeles amid explosive spread
The Canyon Fire has spread to 4,800 acres, prompting evacuation orders for thousands of residents north of L.A.

From Superman to ICE agent: Internet reacts to actor's shocking remarks

From Superman to ICE agent: Internet reacts to actor's shocking remarks
A former Superman has been making headlines for revealing that he has applied to become an ICE agent

JD Vance slammed after secret service raised Ohio river for VP's birthday trip

JD Vance slammed after secret service raised Ohio river for VP's birthday trip
Secret Service raised the water level of Ohio river amid JD Vance's kayaking trip with family for his 41st birthday

France's largest wildfire in 70 years stabilised after days of destruction

France's largest wildfire in 70 years stabilised after days of destruction
The uncontrolled blaze scorched 17,000 hectares of land and injured 11 firefighters

Former acting FBI director under fire over Jan 6 investigations

Former acting FBI director under fire over Jan 6 investigations
Number of senior officials from FBI have been fired for their involvement in Jan.6 investigations

Pompeii survivors returned to live in ruins, new evidence shows

Pompeii survivors returned to live in ruins, new evidence shows
Pompeii is a famous tourists site that give valuable insights into how people lived during the Roman era