Bizarre adult toy incidents at WNBA games linked to cryptocurrency

A group of crypto investors have claimed responsibility for a series of incidents involving green adult toys being thrown onto WNBA courts.
The leagues' games in Atlanta, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Phoenix have seen bright green, phallic-shaped objects interrupting the play and have observed two arrests and uproar from WNBA participants and fans.
As reported by NBC, the incidents were orchestrated to promote "meme" coin.
One of the backers of the Green Dildo Coin token, while talking to the outlet, denied the scheme had anything to do with racism or misogyny and said it was instead designed to promote the memecoin community.
"Our group is put together to make people laugh, make memecoins fun and funny again, and try to revive a culture of crypto that’s been lost," he said.
He revealed that the original plan was to have four individuals launch green intimate products toys onto WNBA courts in a single night last Tuesday.
One individual ultimately decided against going through with it, while another's throw did not make it onto the court. A third individual got arrested.
The token spokesman said months of planning had gone into the July 28 launch of the campaign, which also includes a website, merchandise, NFTs and a Telegram social media channel that has now racked up over 1,000 members.
Despite the backlash, he deemed the effort a success, as he added, "People are talking about it. They're seeing it in places relevant to everyday society."
Referring to it as just a harmless prank used for marketing, the rep shared, "It's why pranks are important to spreading the message — it's about providing a cool, new, safe place for memes."
At least six incidents involving the vulgar pranks have been reported over the past week, including one during a Phoenix Mercury game, where an 18-year-old threw a green toy that instead of landing on the court, hit a man watching the game with his nine-year-old niece.