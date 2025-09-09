Home / World

Rupert Murdoch's eldest son Lachlan takes control of family media empire

The Murdoch family have reached a deal which will see Rupert Murdoch's son Lachlan cement control of the family media empire that includes Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

The agreement ends a battle over who will control one of the highest-profile global media groups, reported Sky News.

The dispute is thought to have been one of the inspirations for the television series Succession, about the infighting of the members of a media dynasty.

Under the deal, Rupert's children James Murdoch, Elisabeth Murdoch and Prudence MacLeod will sell their personal holdings in Fox and News Corp over a period of six months.

In return, they are each expected to receive about $1.1bn (£810m) in proceeds, according to a source.

Fox Corp said on Monday it had reached a mutual resolution, putting an end to all legal proceedings.

A new family trust will be created to benefit Lachlan Murdoch, and his younger siblings Grace and Chloe Murdoch, who are Rupert's children from his marriage to Wendi Deng Murdoch.

A battle over the global television and publishing empire had played out last year in a Nevada courtroom, where a judge considered the contentious matter of succession.

