Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch gets married for fifth time to Elena Zhukova

Rupert Murdoch, chairman The Fox and News has finally exchanged wedding vows with his 67-year-old fiancée Elena Zhukova.
As reported by several outlets, the 93-year-old media tycoon and the retired molecular biologist Elena Zhukova got married at Murdoch’s California vineyard and estate, Moraga, on Saturday, June 1, 2024.
The couple, who have been engaged since March, 2024, were photographed at the estate over the weekend.
On her special day, Zhukova, 67 opted for a form-fitting, mid-length white dress featuring a square neckline.
While her husband looked dapper in a black suit with a white button-down shirt and a pale yellow tie.
In one of the pictures obtained by the media giants, Murdoch and Zhukova posed with their arms wrapped around each other.
While another photos saw the newlyweds sitting on a set of chairs on a scenic location.
As per Daily Mail, several "high-powered" people attended the event including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and News Corp chief executive Robert Thompson.
The pair first met through Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng, and reportedly got engaged in March this year.
Murdoch was previously engaged to Ann Lesley Smith, who formerly worked in TV, radio and print media.