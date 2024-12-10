Murdoch's bid to alter family trust blocked amid 'Succession'-like power struggle

Rupert Murdoch’s attempt to alter the structure of his family trust, a move likened to a real-life Succession drama, has been thwarted, reigniting tensions over the future control of his media empire.
As per BBC, the battle for Murdoch's media empire has concluded after a Nevada court commissioner rejected a bid to give control to his eldest son as transitioning in a family trust.
It is reported that the legal battle involved the 93-year-old in opposition and three of his children over the future control of News Corp and Fox News, after his death.
Murdoch would change a family trust created in 1999 to allow his son Lachlan to take control without "interference" from his siblings Prudence, Elisabeth and James.
According to the New York Times, the Nevada commissioners ordered Murdoch and Lachlan had acted in "bad faith" and called the efforts a "carefully crafted charade.”
A spokesperson for Prudence, Elisabeth and James said in a statement, "We welcome Commissioner Gorman's decision and hope that we can move beyond this litigation to focus on strengthening and rebuilding relationships among all family members."
The lawyer for Murdoch, Adam Streisand, told the outlet that they were not satisfied and planned to appeal.
Notably, the case showcased the HBO Succession series where "the patriarch of the family dies, leaving his family and business in chaos.”