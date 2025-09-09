Virgil van Dijk receives special tribute from former club Willem II

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has received a special tribute from his former club Willem II.
The club where he started his youth career in 1999 and played for 11 years officially announced that the main stand of their academy's Sportpark Prinsenhoeve has been named the "Virgil van Dijk Tribune."
Van Dijk attended the ceremony in Tilburg where the club also introduced Virgil's Legacy Trophy, an international youth football tournament founded by Van Dijk, which will see 16 youth teams from different countries compete in Tilburg.
The 34-year-old is a world-famous player who has won major tittles including two Premier Leagues, two League Cups, one Champions League, one FA Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.
After receiving this honour, the player expressed his feelings, saying, "It makes me incredibly proud that the stand at the youth academy is named after me. Willem II played an important role in my life and in my development as a young player," as per GOAL.
"That this is now being recognised in this way means a great deal to me and my family. It's a very special tribute, and I appreciate the warmth and connection I still feel with the club," said Van Dijk, who has signed a contract with his current club untill 2027.
The Virgil van Dijk Stand will open this weekend along with the launch of the first Virgil's Legacy Trophy.