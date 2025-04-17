Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool captain signs major contract extension

Liverpool's captain, Virgil van Dijk has agreed to continue playing for the team for two more years.
Dijk’s previous agreement with the club was close to finishing but he has now decided to stay longer by signing a new deal.
As per BBC Sports, he became a part of Liverpool Football Club in January 2018 when the club paid £75 million to buy him from his previous team, Southampton.
Under his new contract, he will continue to earn similar weekly wage but with performance-related bonuses, his weekly earnings could rise to approximately £400,000.
Similarly, his teammate Mohamed Salah also signed a two-year contract extension last week.
Dijk was chosen as new team captain in 2023 after the former captain, Jordan Henderson left the club.
After signing the deal, the player expressed, "The journey I've had so far in my career, to be able to extend it with another two years at this club is amazing and I'm so happy."
The 33-year-old went on to share, "It was always Liverpool. That was the case. It was always in my head, it was always the plan and it was always Liverpool."
"I'm one of Liverpool. Someone called me the other day an adopted Scouser - I'm really proud to hear these things, it gives me a great feeling. It's a proud feeling, it's a feeling of joy. It's just incredible," Dijk, who has played 314 matches for Liverpool added.
Since joining Liverpool, Dijk has played a key role in the team's success, helping them win several major trophies including the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, the Club World Cup and the EFL Cup twice.