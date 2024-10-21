Virgil van Dijk reveals ongoing discussions for contract renewal with Liverpool

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has recently revealed that he has started talks with the club about a new contract.
Virgil said, "Discussions are ongoing, we will see what happens in the future," as per BBC Sports.
The 33-year-old added, "My full focus is on Liverpool, wanting to win games that are ahead of me and nothing else."
"What the future will bring I have no idea at the moment. I can only tell you that discussions have started and we will see," the player further added.
He has been at the club since January 2018 and his current contract expires at the end of the season.
Speaking about his health conditions, Virgil said, "I feel good, physically, mentally and I am having fun."
He is considered as one of the best defenders of his generation.
Virgil is the only defender to win the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award, and was the runner-up for both the Ballon d'Or and Best FIFA Men's Player in 2019.
He has been named to the FIFPRO Men’s World 11 in three separate years.