'Breaking Bad' star Raymond Cruz arrested for splashing water on neighbor  

Breaking Bad's famed actor Raymond Cruz's one fine morning turned into the biggest nightmare of his life!
The 60-year-old American A-lister was arrested on Monday, September 8, after he allegedly splashed water on one of his neighbors.
Cruz was taken into custody when he was washing his car and reportedly sprayed a woman with a hose.
According to TMZ, no serious charges have been filed against the Blood In Blood Out star, who is infamous for his portrayal of crime lord, Tuco Salamanca, in Breaking Bad and its prequel, Better Call Saul.
Speaking about the incident, the popular actor's talent agent, Raphael Berko, revealed to People that he was at his parking lot and minding his own business in his Los Angeles residency when a white minivan with three women parked "a half an inch" from his vehicle.
Berko additionally noted that Cruz initially requested the ladies to move their car, which they rudely refused, saying, "No."
To which, The Closer actor warned them and continued saying, "He goes, 'come on, move your car. You're not giving me room, and it's going to get wet. So, he said, ‘Okay.’ He started to clean his car, and then they started filming him."
"When he turned around to tell them to stop filming him, he was still hosing his car. And some of the water from his hose hit the front of his car and spilt on their car," Berko concluded.
Fans' reaction over Raymond Cruz's arrest:
As Cruz's arrest news gained popularity on social media, several X users began commenting, with one humorously saying, "Might be the wildest thing I’ve read today so far."
"He really carried Tuco’s short temper right outside the scene," another sarcastically added.
While a third questioned, "Will he be punished?"
As of now, Raymond Cruz was released from the Los Angeles Police Department's custody on Monday and is set to appear in court on October 1st, 2025.