Bryan Cranston adds new Emmy to ‘Breaking Bad’ shelf with ‘The Studio’ win

Bryan Cranston is expanding his Emmy collection!
The Breaking Bad star has taken home his seventh trophy in the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his role in Apple TV+'s The Studio at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, September 6.
However, Cranston was absent from the event so presenter Gwendoline Christie accepted the award on his behalf at the 77th annual awards.
The other nominees were Jon Bernthal for The Bear (FX on Hulu) and Dave Franco, Ron Howard, Anthony Mackie and Martin Scorsese for The Studio.
This marks as Bryan’s seventh Emmy win as he previously won all six for his role as Walter White in the hit series, Breaking Bad.
He won four Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama and two for Outstanding Drama Series for being a producer on the critically acclaimed show.
The Studio was created by Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory and Frida Perez.
“As movies struggle to stay alive and relevant, Matt and his core team of infighting executives battle their own insecurities as they wrangle narcissistic artists and craven corporate overlords in the ever-elusive pursuit of making great films,” the official logline of the series reads.
Bryan Cranston plays eccentric studio head Griffin Mills in The Studio alongside Catherine O’Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, and Chase Sui Wonders.