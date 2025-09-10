Home / Sci-Tech

AirPods Pro 3 launched with advanced AI-powered features: Check Price

Apple AirPods Pro 3 features the latest Live Translation feature, powered by the cutting-edge Apple Intelligence

AirPods Pro 3 launched with advanced AI-powered features: Check Price
AirPods Pro 3 launched with advanced AI-powered features: Check Price

Apple has officially launched AirPods Pro 3 at Apple event 2025 on September 9, 2025, with plenty of groundbreaking features, offering an acoustic listening experience.

The AirPods Pro 3 comes with a range of exciting features, such as longer battery life, improved noise cancellation, and top notch artificial intelligence (AI) features, like Live Translation.

AirPods Pro 3 specs

Live Translation

Apple AirPods Pro 3 features the latest Live Translation feature, powered by the cutting-edge Apple Intelligence. It lets users wearing the earbuds translate their sentences into their chosen language via text or speech on the connected iPhone.

Active Noise Cancellation

The AirPods Pro 3 is integrated with the advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology, which is two times more effective in contrast to its predecessor, AirPods Pro 2, offering an acoustic listening experience.

Health features

Moreover, the AirPods Pro 3 will feature the latest health feature, which can be synced with the iPhone Health mobile app.

Notably, it consists of heart rate sensing and a calorie tracker that keeps you informed about your calorie intake and heart rate.

Prolonged battery life

In terms of battery performance, the recently launched AirPods Pro 3 comes with 8-hour battery life.

In addition, the AirPods Pro 3's Hearing Aid will offer four more hours of battery life in contrast to its previous iterations.

AirPods Pro 3 price

AirPods Pro 3 is priced at $249.

AirPods Pro 3 pre orders and availability

The AirPods Pro 3 is currently available for pre-order, and it will be widely launched on Friday, September 19.

You Might Like: