AirPods Pro 3 launched with advanced AI-powered features: Check Price

Apple has officially launched AirPods Pro 3 at Apple event 2025 on September 9, 2025, with plenty of groundbreaking features, offering an acoustic listening experience.
The AirPods Pro 3 comes with a range of exciting features, such as longer battery life, improved noise cancellation, and top notch artificial intelligence (AI) features, like Live Translation.
AirPods Pro 3 specs
Live Translation
Apple AirPods Pro 3 features the latest Live Translation feature, powered by the cutting-edge Apple Intelligence. It lets users wearing the earbuds translate their sentences into their chosen language via text or speech on the connected iPhone.
Active Noise Cancellation
The AirPods Pro 3 is integrated with the advanced Active Noise Cancellation technology, which is two times more effective in contrast to its predecessor, AirPods Pro 2, offering an acoustic listening experience.
Health features
Moreover, the AirPods Pro 3 will feature the latest health feature, which can be synced with the iPhone Health mobile app.
Notably, it consists of heart rate sensing and a calorie tracker that keeps you informed about your calorie intake and heart rate.
Prolonged battery life
In terms of battery performance, the recently launched AirPods Pro 3 comes with 8-hour battery life.
In addition, the AirPods Pro 3's Hearing Aid will offer four more hours of battery life in contrast to its previous iterations.
AirPods Pro 3 price
AirPods Pro 3 is priced at $249.
AirPods Pro 3 pre orders and availability
The AirPods Pro 3 is currently available for pre-order, and it will be widely launched on Friday, September 19.