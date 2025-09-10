iPhone 17 lineup revealed: How much will Apple new devices cost?

Apple had finally unveiled the iPhone 17 series at the highly anticipated event in California, alongside new Apple Watches and AirPods Pro 3.
On Tuesday, September 8, the tech giant removed the curtains from its latest product, which will hit store shelves on September 19.
Apple introduced four new iPhone models, including its first-ever iPhone Air, which is lighter and thinner than other smartphones.
Notably, for the 2025 edition, the Silicon Valley giant skipped the iPhone Plus model.
Here's how much the iPhone 17 series will cost the fans:
iPhone 17 Air price
The ultra-slim model, with its 6.6-inch ProMotion display, 5.6 mm thickness, and titanium-aluminium frame, starts at $999.
The Air model will be powered by an A19 Pro chip and Apple C1X modem with 12 GB of RAM. The company has revealed that the ultra-thin device will have all-day battery life.
iPhone 17 price
The entry-level iPhone will have the same price tag as previous years, $799, with an improved display and camera.
iPhone 17 Pro price
Apple has hit the Pro-line fans with a price bump of $100, making the iPhone Pro's price start from $1,099.
However, instead of 128GB of storage space on the entry-level, users will get 256GB.
Furthermore, Apple introduced iPhone 17 Pro in a "cosmic orange" colour as well, the bold shade was named one of this summer's colour trends by fashion magazine Vogue.
iPhone 17 Pro Max price
The price remained $1,199 and up for the Pro Max model, and Apple has paired the device with 2TB of storage.
AirPods Pro 3
With improved audio quality and noise cancelling and the groundbreaking feature of being able to translate conversations in another language in real time, AirPods Pro 3 will cost users $249.
Along with that, Apple is now charging $200 to double the iPhone's storage; an iPhone 17 Air with 256GB of storage costs $999, while the one with 512GB of storage will have a price tag of $1,199.