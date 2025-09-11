Borderlands 4 release time confirmed: Check timings in your region

Gearbox Software has officially confirmed the highly anticipated Borderlands 4 release time globally.
The eagerly awaited looter-shooter is set to launch worldwide on September 12, bringing with it a diversified array of bizarre weapons, over-the-top enemies, and fast-paced co-op action as players combat to escape a horrifying planet as one of four brand-new Vault Hunters.
Players across different time zones can access the game simultaneously, depending on their region.
This marks the franchise’s first mainline entry following six years of Borderlands 3, which won over many fans with its impressive gameplay.
As reported by IGN, the simultaneous release strategy aims to create a unified player experience.
Though the official launch date is September 12, PC players will receive its access on September 11. Furthermore, console players in PT time zones will also receive early access on September 11.
Here is the global PC release schedule of Borderlands 4:
- Los Angeles: 9 a.m. PT, Sept. 11
- Chicago: 11 a.m. CT, Sept. 11
- New York: 12 p.m. ET, Sept. 11
- London: 5 p.m. BST, Sept. 11
- Berlin/Paris: 6 p.m. CEST, Sept. 11
- Singapore: 12 a.m. SGT, Sept. 12
- Tokyo: 1 a.m. JST, Sept. 12
- Sydney: 2 a.m. AEST, Sept. 12
- Wellington: 4 a.m. NZST, Sept. 12
Availability
PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms users will be able to access Borderlands 4.