Borderlands 4 set to release on September 12 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series

Borderlands 4, the next entry in Gearbox and 2K Games’ exciting loot-shooter franchise, is all set for a highly anticipated debut in September for PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Borderlands 4 release date
The upcoming game is slated to release on September 12, 2025. Nintendo Switch 2 Players will receive the game sometime on October 3, 2025.
Interestingly, the launch was advanced from its original September 23 date, as announced during the April 30 State of Play showcase.
Borderlands 4 preload and system requirement details
Additionally, Gearbox and 2K have yet to confirm whether players will receive preload options to install the game early.
Notably, preloading is quite common across platforms, including Steam; however, fans are required to wait for an official revelation.
To access Borderlands 4, players are required to check a few things in their PC systems and hardware demands, including OS: Windows 10/11, RAM: 16 GB, storage: 100 GB SSD, CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 XT (8 GB VRAM).
With its demanding specs, Borderlands 4 promises to offer a vivid gaming experience after its launch on September 12, 2025.