Nintendo to release Virtual Boy Games on Switch Online + Expansion Pack 

Nintendo has surprised fans with a range of exciting announcements during the September Nintendo Direct 2025, including the trailer release of the next Mario movie, titled "Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” and more.
The company has also brought back the Virtual Boy as a physical device into which the players can slot their Switch or Switch 2.
A $100 plastic replica of the mid-90s tabletop system will be accessible for Switch Online members to buy in the near future.
Nintendo is set to sell the $25 cardboard variant of the accessory as well.
Players will require either accessory — which Nintendo stated that gaming enthusiasts will only be able to access in the US and Canada — to play Virtual Boy games.
The accessory will be available from February 17, 2026, and Virtual Boy games will start launching to Switch Online around the same time.
Nintendo plans to launch 14 games, including Mario's Tennis, Galactic Pinball, Teleroboxer, Space Invaders, and Tetris available through the subscription service over time.
Notably, the original Virtual Boy was halted in 1996 after poor sales, following a year of Virtual Boy release.