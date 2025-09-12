Alice Pereira set to become youngest female fighter in UFC history

Alice Pereira from Brazil is set to become the youngest female fighter in the UFC history.
In a match against, Mexican bantamweight Montserrat Rendon at UFC Noche in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, September 12, Pereira will break the previous record for the youngest female UFC fighter, which was held by South Korea's Chan Mi Jeon.
Pereira will be 19 years, eight months and 24 years old when she fights Rendon, who is 17 years older than her.
While the previous record holder was 19 years, nine months and 13 days old when she made her UFC debut in 2017.
Pereira, who has won her first six professional fights, signed with the UFC in December.
Talking about her dream, Pereira told MMA Fighting, "That was the intention. I had that ambition from the start, the dream of being the youngest girl."
"From the moment I realised the UFC wasn't such a distant dream, I started to get ambitious. I set out goals, and one of the goals was to be the youngest girl in the UFC," she continued.
Pereira, nicknamed the "Golden Girl" added, "It felt great that I had achieved this, that my prediction became true."
On top of that, Raul Rosas Jr, a Mexican-American is the youngest fighter ever to compete in the UFC at 18 years, two months and two days old when he made his debut in 2022.