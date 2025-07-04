White House to host historic UFC fight in 2026, says Donald Trump

Trump wants to stage epic UFC fight on White House grounds for Americas 250th birthday
Trump wants to stage epic UFC fight on White House grounds for America's 250th birthday

President Donald Trump said that he’s thinking of staging a UFC match on the White House grounds with upwards 20,000 spectators to celebrate 250 years of American independence.

According to AP, Trump, a UFC enthusiast who has attended several of its mixed martial arts matches in recent months and is close friends with Dana White, the league’s president wants to host UFC fight on White House grounds next year.

Trump announced his plan in Iowa during the kickoff for a year’s worth of festivities to celebrate America’s 250th birthday on July 4, 2026.

The Republican president also announced a culminating festival on the National Mall in Washington, and a separate athletic competition featuring high school athletes from across the country.

“So every one of our national parks, battlefields and historic sites are going to have special events in honor of America 250. And I even think we’re going to have a UFC fight,” Trump said.

″Think of this on the grounds of the White House. We have a lot of land there,” he said, adding that it would be a “full fight” with 20,000 to 25,000 people.

A White House spokesperson said they had no details to share beyond the president’s announcement, but White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said Trump was “dead serious” about those plans.

Trump has recently enjoyed standing ovations and cage-side seats for several UFC fights, including an appearance immediately after his 2024 reelection and another just last month alongside White for two championship fights.

Read more : World
Japan earthquakes: Residents evacuate after over 1,000 tremors
Japan earthquakes: Residents evacuate after over 1,000 tremors
Toshima islanders flee homes after more than 1,000 strong quake hits region
Ivanka Trump pens inspiring post on Fourth of July: ‘Growth, gratitude, grace!’
Ivanka Trump pens inspiring post on Fourth of July: ‘Growth, gratitude, grace!’
Ivanka Trump ‘reflects’ on ‘halfway point of 2025’ as she wishes for a purpose-driven second half
US Congress passes ‘big, beautiful bill’: Who gains and who pays?
US Congress passes ‘big, beautiful bill’: Who gains and who pays?
Donald Trump celebrates ‘phenomenal victory’ after Congress passes sweeping domestic policy bill
Julio César Chávez Jr. faces deportation in US after ICE arrest
Julio César Chávez Jr. faces deportation in US after ICE arrest
Mexican Boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested in US days after losing fight to Jake Paul
Michelle Obama reveals her mother's final words that changed her life
Michelle Obama reveals her mother's final words that changed her life
Michelle shared that before her mother passed away she said four powerful words that deeply influenced her life
Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit
Melania Trump teases Donald Trump’s golf habit in surprise children's hospital visit
Nine children, some still being treated and some former patents joined Melania for an art activity at the hospital
Chicago nightclub shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 injured after rapper’s album party
Chicago nightclub shooting leaves 4 dead, 14 injured after rapper’s album party
Among those who died were two men, including the rapper's boyfriend and two women
Greek island wildfire forces 1,500 to evacuate as heatwave intensifies
Greek island wildfire forces 1,500 to evacuate as heatwave intensifies
Europe continues to experience unusually high temperatures due to an early summer heatwave
Century-old grocery store in US files for bankruptcy
Century-old grocery store in US files for bankruptcy
Del Monte is looking for a potential buyer as it seeks bankruptcy protection
Jellycat craze in UK prompts thieves to target shops for soft toys
Jellycat craze in UK prompts thieves to target shops for soft toys
Bookshops and garden centres all over the UK have seen surge in shoplifting as Jellycat buzz intensifies
Skydiving plane crashes into woods in New Jersey, injures 15 onboard
Skydiving plane crashes into woods in New Jersey, injures 15 onboard
15 people onboard were sent to hospital after the skydiving plane went off New Jersey runway into woods
World's largest Mars meteorite ever could fetch $4 million at auction
World's largest Mars meteorite ever could fetch $4 million at auction
Rare meteorite from Mars expected to sell for up to $4 million at Sotheby's in New York