Jon Jones' UFC return sparks questions: 'What are you coming back to?'

Jon Jones' declaration that he has not retired from mixed martial arts has raised some questions from the sports world.
During the summer, the UFC President Dana White announced the two-time Light Heavyweight Champion's retirement after continuous decline from Jones to defend his heavyweight title against interim champion Tom Aspinall.
However, after White's announcement, Jones said he was remaining in the UFC's drug-testing pool, amid rumours that US president Donald Trump – a UFC fan and friend of White – could host a fight event at the White House next July.
"I am not retired," Jones said at MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday. "I am actively training five days a week, and I'm in the UFC's drug-testing pool."
With the 38-year-old allegedly refusing to fight Aspinall, some fighters are wondering the reason for his return, including his former rival, Chael Sonnen, who had the following to say on the matter.
Talking about the controversial fighter on the podcast, Good Guy / Bad Guy, Sonnen noted, "If John says that he's back and he was never injured, he was never ill… he just didn't want to fight Tom Aspinall."
The American submission grappling promoter said he finds it "weird" that Jones refuses to acknowledge the retirement, adding, "If you'e coming back, what are you coming back for? What is it that you're coming back to?"
"And is it just an open slate to admit anything? Anyone except that guy, that guy over there in England…," Sonnen said of Jones not fighting Aspinall.
If Jones were to compete at the White House, it is unclear whether he would face the reigning heavyweight champion. Britain's Aspinall, 32, is due to defend the belt against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 on 25 October.