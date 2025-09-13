Farewell tribute concert in honor of late singer Fiji set to move forward

Deceased singer, Fiji, is set to be honored at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell and surrounding Kapiolani Park in Hawaii.
The late musician, whose real name was George Brooks Veikoso, will be remembered during the sold-out show on Saturday, September 13, at the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell and surrounding Kapiolani Park.
According to Honolulu Department of Enterprise Services Director Dita Holifield, final preparations for the upcoming musical show are underway as nearly 30,000 fans are expected to bid farewell to Fiji.
"It is an honor to be able to host this free event for the public at the Waikiki Shell, the Tom Moffat Waikiki Shell, to honor the life of Fiji, who loved to perform here," he added.
The department’s major further added in his statement, "The Honolulu Police Department is proud to support this special event and work closely with our city partners and ensure a safe and meaningful tribute to Fiji."
Notably, the stars who will perform at the farewell concert include J Boog, Common Kings, Maoli, The Green, Sammy Johnson, Kapena, Ekolu, Josh Tatofi, Manaʻo Company, Three Plus, Rebel Souljahz, Siaosi, Irie Love, Spawnbreezie, Hot Rain, Na Drua, Peni Dean, BET, Damon, Loeka, Jeff Rasmussen, H Dawg, Bet, Westafa, Sean Naʻauao, Na Wai, Hawaiian Style Band and others.
It is important to note that Fiji died on July 23, 2025, at the age of 55 in his home in Suva, Fiji; however, the cause of his death has not been released by his family or close sources.