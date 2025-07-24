Fiji singer George Veikoso’s sudden death at 55 leaves fans mourning

Fiji has passed away!
On Thursday, July 24, Hawaii News Now reported that the award-winning Fijian-Hawaiian singer breathed his last at the age of 55.
At the time of his death, George Brooks Veikoso, professionally knows as Fiji, was surrounded by his family at his Fiji home.
This sudden and heartbreaking news sparked a wave of grief among his fans, who expressed their sorrow on social media.
“Still so young with so much life in him,” wrote one, while another penned, “Heartbreaking. He will be missed greatly.”
A third expressed, “Heartbreaking. There are no words that can express the painful loss of this local legend. Your music will live forever in my heart.”
“Rest in Paradise Fiji! This is so sad! I grew up listening to his music,” stated a fourth.
Who was Fiji?
Fiji, born as George Brooks Veikoso on May 10, 1970, was a Fijian musician, vocalist, songwriter, music producer, and actor.
After growing up singing in a church, the Lonely Days singer moved to Hawaii in 1987, where he was warmly embraced by the Hawaii music industry.
With his first album, Evolution, in 1994, Fiji established himself as a renowned singer, enjoying the massive success of his hit songs; Lia, Symphony of Love, Nasty, and Good Thing.
Throughout his career, Fiji won a number of awards and accolades for his exceptional contribution to the music industry, including Best Pacific International Artist Award and Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pacific Music Awards, and Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for Male Vocalist and Favorite Entertainer of the Year.