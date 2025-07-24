Fiji singer George Veikoso’s sudden death at 55 leaves fans mourning

Fiji singer George Veikoso’s sudden death at 55 leaves fans mourning


Fiji has passed away!

On Thursday, July 24, Hawaii News Now reported that the award-winning Fijian-Hawaiian singer breathed his last at the age of 55.

At the time of his death, George Brooks Veikoso, professionally knows as Fiji, was surrounded by his family at his Fiji home.

This sudden and heartbreaking news sparked a wave of grief among his fans, who expressed their sorrow on social media.

“Still so young with so much life in him,” wrote one, while another penned, “Heartbreaking. He will be missed greatly.”

A third expressed, “Heartbreaking. There are no words that can express the painful loss of this local legend. Your music will live forever in my heart.”

“Rest in Paradise Fiji! This is so sad! I grew up listening to his music,” stated a fourth.

Who was Fiji?

Fiji, born as George Brooks Veikoso on May 10, 1970, was a Fijian musician, vocalist, songwriter, music producer, and actor.

After growing up singing in a church, the Lonely Days singer moved to Hawaii in 1987, where he was warmly embraced by the Hawaii music industry.

With his first album, Evolution, in 1994, Fiji established himself as a renowned singer, enjoying the massive success of his hit songs; Lia, Symphony of Love, Nasty, and Good Thing.

Throughout his career, Fiji won a number of awards and accolades for his exceptional contribution to the music industry, including Best Pacific International Artist Award and Lifetime Achievement Award at the Pacific Music Awards, and Na Hoku Hanohano Awards for Male Vocalist and Favorite Entertainer of the Year.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Met Gala hits & misses: 5 best and worst celebrity looks until now

Met Gala hits & misses: 5 best and worst celebrity looks until now
Taylor Swift’s Barbie look to Selena Gomez’s outfit disaster, here’s a list of celebs who nailed and failed on the Met Gala red carpet over the years

Jennifer Lopez reveals ‘sweet’ first birthday plans after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez reveals ‘sweet’ first birthday plans after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez announces ‘sweet treat’ and ‘50 VIP tickets’ for fans on her 56th birthday

Sophie Turner reunites with ex Joe Jonas for big celebration

Sophie Turner reunites with ex Joe Jonas for big celebration
The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress was spotted enjoying with her ex-husband Joe Jonas as they marked major life event

Cardi B hit with lawsuit for alleged assault, battery by a woman

Cardi B hit with lawsuit for alleged assault, battery by a woman
Cardi B faced legal repercussion after throwing microphone at a fan during concert two years ago

Jenna Ortega finally reveals reason for choosing ‘Wednesday’ script

Jenna Ortega finally reveals reason for choosing ‘Wednesday’ script
Jenna Ortega opens up about shooting scenes that give her ‘nightmares’ and keep her ‘up at night’

Meryl Streep revives iconic 'Devil Wears Prada' role in first look at sequel

Meryl Streep revives iconic 'Devil Wears Prada' role in first look at sequel
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to have star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to supplying 'Friends' alum ketamine

Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to supplying 'Friends' alum ketamine
The 'Friends' alum died in October 2023 with high concentration of ketamine in his blood

Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style

Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style
The Rhode founder clapped back the rumours of a rift with the 'Peaches' singer