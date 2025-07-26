Dwayne Johnson pens somber tribute to late music icon Fiji: 'Heartbroken'

Dwayne Johnson pens somber tribute to late music icon Fiji: 'Heartbroken'


Dwayne Johnson is mourning the loss of legendary music icon, Fiji, with an emotional tribute.

The award-winning international recording artist, whose real name was George Brooks Veikoso, died at the age of 55 on Wednesday, July 23, in his home in Hawaii.

Shortly after the announcement of his death, he gained popularity on social media, and several fans and A-listers began pouring in with their heart-wrenching tributes.

Dwayne was also among the many celebrities who paid a sombre homage to the late musician.

Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, July 25, to scribble his emotions over losing the legendary artist.

"Heartbroken to write this RIP George "Fiji" Vaikoso, I love and miss you, my uso. Your beautiful voice was your God given blessing you humbly shared with the world," his post captioned.

P.C: Dwayne Johnsons Instagram handle
P.C: Dwayne Johnson's Instagram handle 

The Rock continued, "Your whole heart and soul were in every lyric you ever sang. And your beautiful mana was in every word you ever spoke. Thank you for everything you’ve done to uplift and inspire our Polynesian culture, our Polynesian people and the world, through your soul."

"And now forever, through your legacy. Love you, my uso, and may you go rest high," Dwayne concluded.

His post was also accompanied by a video clip, showing the deceased singer singing a Happy Birthday rendition in his style for Dwayne's previous birthday. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Johnny Depp channels inner rock star in emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Johnny Depp channels inner rock star in emotional tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star joins Alice Cooper on stage to pay powerful tribute to late Ozzy Osbourne

Christie Brinkley recalls last fight with ex-husband Billy Joel before their split

Christie Brinkley recalls last fight with ex-husband Billy Joel before their split
The supermodel reportedly claimed that Billy Joel cheated on her with a caterer at a New Year's Eve concert

Gracie Abrams drops mesmerizing glimpses of unforgettable Boston concerts

Gracie Abrams drops mesmerizing glimpses of unforgettable Boston concerts
The Secret of Us tour hitmakers pens a sweet message for Boston fans as she wraps up her epic two-night concerts

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid 'incredibly' happy to take big relationship step

Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid 'incredibly' happy to take big relationship step
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper initially sparked the romance speculations in October 2023

Taylor Swift urges fans to stream 'Happy Gilmore 2': ‘As soon as humanly possible’

Taylor Swift urges fans to stream 'Happy Gilmore 2': ‘As soon as humanly possible’
'Lover' singer shared a touching tribute to her beau Travis Kelce on his acting venture in 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep reunite for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' in NYC

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep reunite for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' in NYC
'The Intern' actress and the 'Out Of Africa' starlet reunited on set of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' in New York City

Benedict Cumberbatch spill on ‘Doctor Strange’s wasteful diet: ‘Its horrific’

Benedict Cumberbatch spill on ‘Doctor Strange’s wasteful diet: ‘Its horrific’
Benedict Cumberbatch has played the role of Doctor Strange in multiple MCU films since 2016

'Superman' director James Gunn makes surprising announcement amid film's success

'Superman' director James Gunn makes surprising announcement amid film's success
'Superman' director James Gunn dropped the exciting announcement about his upcoming project