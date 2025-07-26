Dwayne Johnson pens somber tribute to late music icon Fiji: 'Heartbroken'

Dwayne Johnson is mourning the loss of legendary music icon, Fiji, with an emotional tribute.
The award-winning international recording artist, whose real name was George Brooks Veikoso, died at the age of 55 on Wednesday, July 23, in his home in Hawaii.
Shortly after the announcement of his death, he gained popularity on social media, and several fans and A-listers began pouring in with their heart-wrenching tributes.
Dwayne was also among the many celebrities who paid a sombre homage to the late musician.
Taking to his Instagram account on Friday, July 25, to scribble his emotions over losing the legendary artist.
"Heartbroken to write this RIP George "Fiji" Vaikoso, I love and miss you, my uso. Your beautiful voice was your God given blessing you humbly shared with the world," his post captioned.
The Rock continued, "Your whole heart and soul were in every lyric you ever sang. And your beautiful mana was in every word you ever spoke. Thank you for everything you’ve done to uplift and inspire our Polynesian culture, our Polynesian people and the world, through your soul."
"And now forever, through your legacy. Love you, my uso, and may you go rest high," Dwayne concluded.
His post was also accompanied by a video clip, showing the deceased singer singing a Happy Birthday rendition in his style for Dwayne's previous birthday.