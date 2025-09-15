2025 Emmy Awards: When and where to watch event live?

The 2025 Emmy Awards are finally going to air soon and fans are eagerly awaiting for their favourite artists to win.
If you want to see your beloved actors gracing the red carpet and witness history being made in the world of television, then you can easily do so from the comfort of your home.
Here's how to watch the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards live, whether you're tuning in alone at home or streaming it with your friends.
How to watch the Emmy Awards without cable?
CBS is broadcasting the Emmy Awards live this year, allowing its streaming counterpart, Paramount+, to stream the ceremony simultaneously.
The subscribers who have Paramount+ Premium can stream the awards live. Meanwhile, Paramount+ Essential subscribers can see the star-studded event on demand, that too a day after it airs.
Viewers with cable can watch on their local CBS station, while online viewers can stream the Emmys live at CBS.com.
When and where will the 2025 Emmys take place?
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
The star-studded event will be hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze. The Emmys will air live at 8 p.m. ET.
List of shows with most nominations at 2025 Emmy Awards
Severance earned the most nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards with 27 nods.
The Penguin managed to get 24 nominations, The Studio earned 23 nominations, The White Lotus bagged 23 nominations, The Last of Us was able to secure 16 nominations, meanwhile, Hacks could only earn 14 nominations.
Who will present the 2025 Emmys?
The 77th Emmy Awards will feature a diverse range of talented presenters.
Here's a full list of 39 talented presenters expected to appear on the live show.
1. Elizabeth Banks
2. Ike Barinholtz
3. Angela Bassett
4. Jason Bateman
5. Kathy Bates
6. Kristen Bell
7. Alexis Bledel
8. Sterling K. Brown
9. Stephen Colbert
10. Jennifer Coolidge
11. Alan Cumming
12. Eric Dane
13. Colman Domingo
14. Tina Fey
15. Walton Goggins
16. Tony Goldwyn
17. Lauren Graham
18. Kathryn Hahn
19. Mariska Hargitay
20. Justin Hartley
21. Charlie Hunnam
22. Jude Law
23. James Marsden
24. Christopher Meloni
25. Leanne Morgan
26. Julianne Nicholson
27. Jenna Ortega
28. Sarah Paulson
29. Evan Peters
30. Parker Posey
31. Jeff Probst
32. Phylicia Rashad
33. Hiroyuki Sanada
34. Anna Sawai
35. Michael Schur
36. Sydney Sweeney
37. Sofia Vergara
38. Jesse Williams
39. Catherine Zeta-Jones