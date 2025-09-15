Home / Entertainment

2025 Emmy Awards: When and where to watch event live?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on September 14, 2025

The 2025 Emmy Awards are finally going to air soon and fans are eagerly awaiting for their favourite artists to win.

If you want to see your beloved actors gracing the red carpet and witness history being made in the world of television, then you can easily do so from the comfort of your home.

Here's how to watch the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards live, whether you're tuning in alone at home or streaming it with your friends.

How to watch the Emmy Awards without cable?

CBS is broadcasting the Emmy Awards live this year, allowing its streaming counterpart, Paramount+, to stream the ceremony simultaneously.

The subscribers who have Paramount+ Premium can stream the awards live. Meanwhile, Paramount+ Essential subscribers can see the star-studded event on demand, that too a day after it airs.

Viewers with cable can watch on their local CBS station, while online viewers can stream the Emmys live at CBS.com.

When and where will the 2025 Emmys take place?

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.

The star-studded event will be hosted by Grammy-nominated comedian Nate Bargatze. The Emmys will air live at 8 p.m. ET.

List of shows with most nominations at 2025 Emmy Awards

Severance earned the most nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards with 27 nods.

The Penguin managed to get 24 nominations, The Studio earned 23 nominations, The White Lotus bagged 23 nominations, The Last of Us was able to secure 16 nominations, meanwhile, Hacks could only earn 14 nominations.

Who will present the 2025 Emmys?

The 77th Emmy Awards will feature a diverse range of talented presenters.

Here's a full list of 39 talented presenters expected to appear on the live show.

1. Elizabeth Banks

2. Ike Barinholtz

3. Angela Bassett

4. Jason Bateman

5. Kathy Bates

6. Kristen Bell

7. Alexis Bledel

8. Sterling K. Brown

9. Stephen Colbert

10. Jennifer Coolidge

11. Alan Cumming

12. Eric Dane

13. Colman Domingo

14. Tina Fey

15. Walton Goggins

16. Tony Goldwyn

17. Lauren Graham

18. Kathryn Hahn

19. Mariska Hargitay

20. Justin Hartley

21. Charlie Hunnam

22. Jude Law

23. James Marsden

24. Christopher Meloni

25. Leanne Morgan

26. Julianne Nicholson

27. Jenna Ortega

28. Sarah Paulson

29. Evan Peters

30. Parker Posey

31. Jeff Probst

32. Phylicia Rashad

33. Hiroyuki Sanada

34. Anna Sawai

35. Michael Schur

36. Sydney Sweeney

37. Sofia Vergara

38. Jesse Williams

39. Catherine Zeta-Jones

