'The Pitt's Shawn Hatosy, ‘Severance’s Merritt Wever win big at 2025 Emmys

Shawn Hatosy and Merritt Wever won big at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys!
On Saturday, September 6, Hatosy and Wever bagged the prestigious accolade for best drama guest actor and actress at the 77th annual award show.
Hatosy earned both his first Emmy nomination and win for his role as Dr. Jack Abbot in the premiere season of HBO‘s The Pitt.
Meanwhile, Wever, who was absent from the event, earned her third Emmy for her portrayal of Gretchen George in season two of Severance.
I very much want to thank John Wells who has thrown me so many lifelines over the years,” Hatosy said referring to show’s co-creator and executive producer in his award acceptance speech.
He went on to say, “Noah Wyle, your leadership, your performance on The Pitt is extraordinary. It’s unbelievable being on the other side of what you’re bringing.”
"I’d say more but I’m gonna cry and that would be embarrassing. In the words of my 7-year-old, holy s---," Hatosy added.
The other nominees were Forest Whitaker (Andor), Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys), Jeffrey Wright (The Last Of Us), Joe Pantoliano (The Last Of Us) and Scott Glenn (The White Lotus).
Severance leads the 2025 Emmy nominees with a total of 27 Emmy nominations while The Pitt received a total of 13 nods this year.